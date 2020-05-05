Niagara to play Ohio State

Last season, Greg Paulus had the opportunity to take his Purple Eagles to his hometown for a game at Syracuse University.
This winter, Niagara will visit the program with which he's spent the majority of his coaching career.
Ohio State released its 2020-21 non-conference schedule Tuesday, and it included a Nov. 15 date with Niagara in Columbus, Ohio.
Paulus spent six seasons, 2011-17, as an assistant coach with the Buckeyes under Thad Matta, who stepped down following the 2017 season due to lingering health issues.
Matta was replaced by Chris Holtmann, who brought nearly an entire new staff with him from Butler. Only two staffers, longtime director of basketball operations David Egelhoff and video coordinator Kyle Davis, remain from Paulus' time on the bench.
Paulus moved on to single-season stints at Louisville and George Washington before landing at Niagara and taking the head coaching position after Patrick Beilein's surprise resignation last October.
The Buckeyes finished 21-10 last season and ended up 19th on The Associated Press' top-25 poll.
This will be the first time in history the two programs will have met.
•••
Six-foot-11 freshman Noah Waterman, who played just seven games for the Purple Eagles before an ankle injury cost him his first season, has found a new home.
The Savannah, N.Y. native is transferring to Detroit Mercy, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein first reported Tuesday.
Waterman averaged 7 points and 3.3 rebounds over 22.1 minutes a game, making five starts for Niagara. He entered the transfer portal on March 27.
The Titans finished 8-23 last season, including a 6-12 mark in the Horizon League.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.