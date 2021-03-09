Niagara women fall to Siena

The Niagara women's basketball season came to an end Tuesday with a 74-65 loss to Siena in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament in Atlantic City, N.J.
The eighth-seeded Purple Eagles nearly erased a nine-point deficit in the final 2:27. Ally Haar started a quick 7-0 burst with a jumper, then Olivia Mason knocked down two free throws following a miss from No. 9 Siena. The Saints turned the ball over on the following possession, and Haar hit a 3-pointer to cut the score to 66-64.
With NU coach Jada Pierce attempting to call a timeout, Siena quickly inbounded the ball, and Amari Anthony beat the Purple Eagles down the court for a short jumper. Haar missed her next trey, allowing the Saints to put the game away by going 6 for 6 from the charity stripe.
"I wanted to be able to set up our defense after we scored and we cut it but I guess the official said that I didn't call it in time," Pierce told reporters after the game.
Angel Parker, the Cardinal O'Hara product and second team All-MAAC pick, led Niagara (4-7) with 23 points and five assists. Mason had 12 points and seven rebounds while Haar finished with 10 points.
Isis Young, the conference's leading scorer during the regular season and another second-team selection, scored a game-high 26 for the Saints (4-8), who held a 24-6 advantage in fast-break points.
The loss ends a Niagara season drastically shortened by COVID-19. The Purple Eagles played only 12 of 20 scheduled MAAC contests and did not play any non-conference games due to their own pauses or those of their opponents.
Parker established herself as a star, averaging team highs of 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game. Haar joined her in averaging double figures at 12.6 points per.
The young Purple Eagles, who lost their top seven players from a year ago in terms of points scored and minutes played to either graduation or transfer, have no outgoing seniors. Reinforcements are on the way, including Parker's younger sister, current O'Hara star Aaliyah.
"We're proud of the young women on our team for showing a lot of perseverance and a lot of resilience throughout the year to get to this point," Pierce said.
"We're not defeated but we're disappointed," she continued, "and we're going to learn from this so we can be better for next season."
Siena advances to take on top-seeded Marist at noon today.
