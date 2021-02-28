Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Windy with snow showers in the afternoon. Morning high of 36F with temps falling to near 25. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.