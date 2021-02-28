Niagara University women's basketball earned its first-ever victory over Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference rival Quinnipiac on Saturday, salvaging a weekend sweep at the Gallagher Center.
After taking a 71-57 loss on Friday, the Purple Eagles (4-6, 4-6 MAAC) opened Saturday's rematch with a 28-14 first quarter, which they rode to a 78-69 win. NU is now 1-15 all-time against the Bobcats (13-7, 11-5), who joined the MAAC in 2013.
Angel Parker, the Cardinal O'Hara product, tied the Bobcats' Mikala Morris for game-high with 23 points in the victory. Sydney Faulcon and Ally Haar added 12 points each, and Faulcon led NU with seven rebounds.
Haar and Olivia Mason led NU in scoring in Friday's loss with 12 points apiece. Parker was held to just six points on 1-of-10 shooting.
Niagara closes its regular season with 1 p.m. starts Thursday and Friday at Siena (3-8, 3-8). The Purple Eagles currently sit seventh in the 10-team standings — Canisius canceled its season after four games due to COVID-19 — and can move up to sixth with a sweep.
Hockey closes regular season
NU hockey ended its regular season on a high note, picking up a 4-0 win Saturday over Battle of the Bridge rival Canisius at Harborcenter.
The Purple Eagles (4-10-3, 3-9-3-1 Atlantic Hockey) fell to the Golden Griffins (8-5, 8-5) on Friday, 5-1 at Dwyer Arena. They played both games with just 17 players due to injuries and COVID-related absences.
Friday's game was tied at 0 entering the third period. Niagara broke the tie with a goal, then allowed five unanswered.
Saturday was a thorough bounce-back effort. The Purple Eagles were dominant from the start, outshooting the Griffs 12-4 and taking a 2-0 lead in the first period. They finished doubling up shots on goal, 32-16.
Jason Pineo scored twice while Croix Evingson, Chris Harpur and Jesse Pomeroy each had two assists in the victory. Chad Velri earned the shutout in net.
Despite the win, Niagara finished the regular season in last place in Atlantic Hockey's West Division, a realignment for this season due to COVID. It will play March 8 at fourth-place Mercyhurst in the first round of the 2021 AHA tournament.
