Niagara women's soccer out to 7-1 start

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. Thunder possible. High 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.