No Bull: UB breaks through into AP top 25

Drew Haddad was watching his hometown Cleveland Browns play on Sunday when he received an astonishing alert from his old stomping ground in Western New York.
“It actually gave me chills when I saw it,” the former University at Buffalo football standout said upon learning that his alma mater had entered the national rankings for the first time in school history.
Haddad heard from several of his college teammates after UB ascended to No. 24 in this week’s Associated Press poll. But it was conversations with friends from Haddad’s six years in the NFL that put UB’s Top 25 debut in perspective.
“I’m texting with guys that played at Tennessee, guys that played at Ohio State, guys who understood how much pride that I had in my university and our team and what we were trying to accomplish 20-plus years ago,” Haddad said.
“To see it come to fruition now, it’s like, oh my god, UB — they are officially on the map.”
In an unusual circumstance befitting this plagued college football season, UB broke into the rankings without playing a down this week. The Bulls were on the bus to Ohio when they learned Saturday’s game was canceled because of issues related to COVID-19 within the Bobcats program.
Kayode Aowsika, one of the UB’s senior captains, lamented to coach Lance Leipold about the missed opportunity for the 4-0 Bulls to boost their Top 25 prospects with another win.
“I don’t really think that way, because I’m just worried about where we are and how we are getting better,” Leipold said on Sunday. “But for our players to see that we were on the cusp of it, I think they were really excited.”
UB received the second-most votes outside the Top 25 last week and improved its position after four teams lost Saturday and fell out of the rankings: previously No. 15 Marshall, No. 19 Oklahoma State, No. 21 Oregon, and No. 23 Washington.
The Bulls are one of nine unbeaten teams remaining in the country. They lead the nation in scoring (50.8 ppg) and are rated fourth in sports-reference.com's Simple Rating System, behind only Alabama, Clemson and Cincinnati.
The first Mid-American Conference team to be nationally ranked since Western Michigan in 2016, UB has won seven straight games in blowout fashion dating to last season. The Bulls are on the verge of winning the MAC East division and advancing to the conference championship game for the third time in 21 seasons playing Division I FBS football.
“It's a small reward for our players right now, but it could be a huge reward if we can finish the season this way, and huge for our program moving forward,” said Leipold, adding that when he and his staff arrived at UB six years ago, “we were working to crack the top 100 or so.”
The Bulls were a bottom-feeding program rated outside the top 100 nationally when they joined the MAC in 1999. Chad Bartoszek arrived at UB that year as an all-state recruit from Salamanca. Bartoszek developed into an all-conference tight end but didn’t enjoy many victories with the Bulls going 6-29 during his four years.
“We took a lot of lumps,” Bartoszek said. “But those of us that were there in ’99, we still remember our coaches and administration telling us that we were laying the foundation and the framework for success. We struggled, and it was difficult. But to see where they are now, a real deal program, doing it the right way. It brings a lot of pride.”
Bartoszek is now the head football coach and assistant athletic director at Salamanca, and his UB bonafides hold weight with the young players in his program.
“It’s pretty cool now, they’ll say, ‘Man, you went to UB?” Bartoszek said. “It really means something to hear them say that.”
Haddad was the star player during UB’s transition from D-III to D-I. The Bulls went 0-11 during his senior season in ’99 but Haddad’s contributions at wide receiver and kick returner were recognized with all-conference accolades, a seventh-round draft selection and training camp tour with the Buffalo Bills, and induction into the UB Athletics Hall of Fame in 2007.
“We had our growing pains in my senior year and the subsequent years after,” Haddad said. “When we you start having those conversations, reminiscing and telling stories about where we were and now where we are, that’s when it hits home.
“This is something special. We are all proud. This is the reason we did what we did. We battled, and this kind of makes it feel worth it. It’s awesome to see just how successful the program is, and they’re just scratching the surface. Lance and his staff have officially put Buffalo football on the map.”
