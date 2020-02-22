NO PLACE LIKE HOME

SANBORN — The “Thunderwolvarena” was unwelcoming to visitors this winter.
Niagara County Community College’s basketball teams completed the regular season with a perfect home record by sweeping Saturday’s men’s and women’s doubleheader against rival Erie CC.
The NCCC men surged in the second half for a 100-80 victory, sending an ECC team ranked No. 4 in NJCAA Division II back to Buffalo with its first regional loss of the season. The Thunderwolves (24-5), ranked 15th nationally, went 13-0 at home to establish its best regular season record in 11 seasons under coach Bill Beilein.
“Having an undefeated record at home is perfect for us,” Beilein said. “We practice here, we sweat here, we bleed here.”
The No. 11-ranked NCCC women won their 24th straight home game and 11th of the season, overwhelming ECC 100-80 to finish the regular season at 28-1 and go unbeaten in regional play for the second year in a row, with an average victory margin of 43.8 points.
“We talked before the game about going out and showing everybody in the stands what a great team we are and how hard we’ve worked over the last six months,” coach Nate Beutel said. “We wanted them to go out and have fun in front of friends, family and the campus community. These kids do take pride in representing our school and our community.”
NCCC shot 67 percent in the first quarter to open a 33-7 lead and built its advantage to 55-15 at halftime and 81-23 after three quarters.
Lockport native Cierra Harrison led the Thunderwolves with 19 points, four assists and four steals. Alain Forces added 16 points and five rebounds off the bench and Paige Emborsky (Newfane) scored 12 on 4-of-5 shooting from long range. Nickelle O’Neil chipped in 10 points, and every NCCC got a tally in the scorebook.
“It was a great way to end the regular season with a really balanced effort,” Beutel said. “Now going into the playoffs, we talked about turning our intensity and urgency up a notch. It’s that time of year when it’s win or go home.”
The NCCC women will stay home to host next weekend’s Region III playoffs, seeking to return to the NJCAA tournament for the second consecutive year.
ECC will host the men’s playoffs. The Kats (21-4) finished one game ahead of the Thunderwolves in the regional standings with a 7-1 record.
NCCC was determined to avenge its 93-87 overtime loss at ECC last week and prove capable of beating the region’s top team ahead of a possible championship game rematch.
“It’s definitely a confidence-booster beating a team like Erie,” said point guard Nigel Scantlebury, who had 25 points, six assists and four steals. “They are well-coached and play hard. We listened to our coaches’ game plan and we were locked in.”
“We needed this one going into the playoffs because they got us the first time,” said guard Hunter Anderson, who had 14 points and seven assists. “This was letting them know we can compete with them and they are not running over us.”
David Petit-Homme led NCCC with 27 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots. His 3-point shooting helped fuel a 10-0 run that put the Thunderwolves in control after trailing by a point at halftime. William Kondrat added 20 points and eight rebounds.
“It definitely builds morale to beat a team that is ranked top-five in the country,” Beilein said. “But for us, the focus on what we wanted to execute is the biggest confidence-builder for us.”
NCCC shot 67 percent in the decisive second half (62 percent for the game) and had 47-22 advantage in paint scoring.
All five of the Thunderwolves’ losses this season have been by six points or fewer, three by a single basket.
“We are really a few possessions away from having a perfect season,” Beilein said.
But they were perfect at home.
“For us sophomores, this was the last team we were going to play on this court,” Scantlebury said. “and to go undefeated on our home court means a lot to us.”
“It’s definitely an accomplishment,” Anderson said, “that we are proud of.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.