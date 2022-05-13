As his legs slipped through the bottom rung of the ladder, Chris Manns didn’t have enough time to see his hockey dreams fade away. When the train attached to the ladder nearly sliced both of his legs off and he awoke in Children’s Hospital, he thought they were gone forever.
Growing up in the Riverside section of Buffalo, sports were Manns’ world. Football, hockey, basketball — he couldn’t get enough. At 10 years old, he had childlike dreams of playing in the NHL, but knew it was likely a dream. On March 16, 1991, he and some friends attempted to hop onto a moving train and he thought even his fantasies were finished.
After complete amputation to his right leg and an amputation below the knee of his left, he was introduced to sled hockey at a clinic and all of those dreams of greatness came racing back. Manns, who now lives in North Tonawanda, went on to play eight years with the United States national team, including two Paralympics.
But his contributions 20 years ago in winning a gold medal with the 2002 squad that only qualified for the Paralympics because Salt Lake City was the host helped create a movement for what is now among the most popular disabled sports in the country and a United States program that is the most dominant in the world.
Manns and the 2002 Paralympic team have been nominated for induction into the United States Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame and are the subject of a book called Hockey’s Hidden Gods, written by S.C. Megale is slated for release in December.
“Every little boy’s dream is to play in the NHL or the Olympics, but I probably never would have had the opportunity to play or represent my country,” Manns said. “There’s no greater honor than being able to pull that jersey over your shoulders. You’re one of 15 that’s able to do it.”
When Manns began playing in 1992, what is now Buffalo Sabres sled hockey was still a year from forming. For a while, Manns and a few other Western New York players joined a group in St. Catharines, Ontario just to form a competitive team for tournaments.
The sport was a free-for-all, as some cities didn’t have enough players to field teams and brought in mercenaries, often talented players who didn’t have a team to play for. When Manns first tried out for the first United States national team ahead of the Paralympics in 1998, the program was a reflection of the world it lived in.
There was limited funding from any governing body, so players paid for travel and accommodations out-of-pocket at tryouts, training camps and games. Coaches at times picked local buddies rather than the top players, even though the talent pool was sparse.
“Wheelchair Sport was the governing body for sled hockey, then it got changed over to U.S. Paralympic and then USA Hockey got involved, so the waters were pretty muddy,” said Rich DeGlopper, a Grand Island native who was the general manager of the 2002 team. “Nobody thought we were going to do anything, so there wasn’t a whole lot of effort. The 2002 gold medal was probably the least expensive gold medal the U.S. has ever won in anything.”
At 17 years old, Manns had the talent to make the team that went on to play in the 1998 Paralympics in Nagano, Japan. Favoritism and the immaturity that comes with youth left him a spectator.
Initially Manns told his father he never wanted to play again, but then it became motivation. By the time tryouts for the 2002 Paralympic team were held in August 2001 at Buffalo State College, Manns was undeniable. At 250 pounds, he was immovable on the puck, possessed a left-handed shot that neared 90 miles per hour and a hockey acumen that allowed him to anticipate plays.
“I knew the potential that he had and the fact that he had a left-handed shot,” DeGlopper said. “... He was a big dude and you weren’t going to knock him off the puck. You might try, but you weren’t going to knock him off the puck. He would stand up for himself and anybody else on the ice.”
In 2001, DeGlopper moved from assistant coach to general manager and was tasked with cleaning up a mess from a team that went 1-3-1 in Nagano and finished sixth at the 2000 World Championships.
Returning coach Angelo Bianco no-showed the 2001 tryouts and an exhaustive, muddy search led DeGlopper to former three-time NHL All-Star Rick Middleton.
Players had to quickly remind Middleton that sled hockey players don’t need to skate backwards during his first camp in Tampa, but the team changed. Five of the 15 players from Nagano returned in 2002, as scoring machine Joe Howard was joined by an influx of new talent like Manns and Polish star Sylvester Flis, who earned his citizenship in 2001 before winning MVP of the Paralympics.
“The team was divided into Midwest guys and East coast guys,” said Manns, who was the second-youngest member of the team. “We butted heads at every training camp and at Salt Lake City, but we all decided once we got into the locker room before a game or practice, we were going to put all our differences aside.”
Manns backed up his confidence immediately, scoring the first goal of the Paralympics in a 3-0 win over Japan. The United States outscored opponents 22-3 in the preliminary round, with the lone close call coming in a 2-1 win over Norway.
The United States met Norway again in the final, and it produced the biggest moment of Manns’ career just one day shy of the 11th anniversary of his accident. With the score tied at 3 through overtime, Manns was selected as one of five participants in the shootout.
Trailing 2-1, Manns was the third shooter for the United States. When Middleton called his name, he bellowed, “Chris! Top corner, baby!” Manns approached slowly, enough so slow motion was needed. But he picked his corner to tie the score and Massachusetts native Kip St. Germaine netted the game-winner on the next attempt.
“There were 8,000 people there and it was so loud, but I could hear a pin drop,” Manns said. “I don’t know how I blocked out all the noise. As I’m going out to get the puck, I’m thinking, ‘Don’t screw this up.’ I just dropped my left shoulder, the goalie bit on it and I just shot over his left shoulder. Then it was like a switch flipped and I heard everything. It was electric.”
•••
Manns went on to win bronze at the 2006 Paralympics and gold at the 2009 World Championships, but his biggest impact came when the sport exploded in the aftermath of winning in 2002.
Within five years, 50-pound sleds became lighter and more compact. Sturdy one-piece wooden sticks were largely replaced by composite inserts.
USA Hockey began sponsoring and running the national team following the 2006 Paralympics and a grassroots program was created that spawned new teams across the country, along with a national development camp. And after the United States women’s soccer team sued for equal pay, sled hockey players began receiving a year-round salary.
The national sled hockey boom turned the country into the best in the world, winning four Paralympic gold medals, going 18-1and outscoring opponents 97-6 from 2010 to 2022.
The Winter Paralympics had four disciplines in three sports in 2002 and expanded to 78 events in five sports in 2022, while limited cable television transformed into a nationally-televised event.
“It was a domino effect of things that happened that started with that 2002 team,” said Taylor Lipsett, a three-time gold medalist and USA Hockey board member. “USA Hockey started investing money at the grassroots level. … It’s not to say we wouldn’t have eventually gotten there, but I don’t think we would have gotten there on the timeline we did. I don’t think you can argue it’s the most successful Paralympic program in U.S. history.”
Few areas experienced sled hockey’s growth like Western New York. The Niagara Challengers junior program and the Buffalo Freeze adult team were renamed the Buffalo Sabres when the organization began sponsorship in 2005. Now 23 organizations in the United States and Canada are sponsored by NHL teams.
Western New York became sled hockey’s top hub, as national tryouts and development camps were consistently held in Buffalo and Rochester. By Manns’ final season with the United States in 2009, five Western New Yorkers were on the national team. Six have won Paralympic gold medals since 2002 and 17 players from Buffalo Sabres sled hockey have played on the national or development teams.
Multiple players moved to Buffalo to train ahead of the 2010 Paralympics and Buffalo captured the first two national championships when USA Hockey instituted the tournament in 2011.
“(On the 2010) Paralympic team, four of the 15 guys were from the Buffalo program,” said DeGlopper, who was also a longtime coach of the Buffalo adult team. “... Everybody got to see the glory that was brought upon Chris and I think everybody sat there and said, ‘If he did it, I sure as hell can try and do it, too.’”
In a speech shortly after the Paralympics, captain of the 1980 Miracle on Ice team Mike Eruzione called the 2002 team the real miracle. The United States has not won an Olympic gold medal in men’s hockey since 1980. It has won five of the seven Paralympics ever held.
“After I saw that ‘02 team, that motivated me and made work harder,” said Mason Newbold, a Lockport native who played for the U.S. Development team from 2006-2012. “... I hadn’t even known there was a development team. The ‘02 team kind of set the stage for that as we got older and took it a little more seriously.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.