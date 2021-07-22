NU alum Curtin back coaching in TBT

The dean of coaching in The Basketball Tournament got his degree from Niagara University.
And he’s back on the bench in the $1 million bracket.
A three-peat TBT champion, Colin Curtin was a four-year student manager for the Purple Eagles who became the operations director after graduating in 2008 and later followed Joe Mihalich to Hofstra University, where he is now a special assistant to Pride coach Speedy Claxton.
Returning from his two-year TBT sabbatical, Curtin will coach Team Hines, which opens play in the Columbus regional at 4 p.m. today against familiar foes on Brown & White, a squad of St. Bonaventure alumni. The Western New York connections deepen Saturday when the Buffalo alumni team Blue Collar U arrives for its opening game in the 32-team single elimination tournament.
Getting his first head coaching gig in 2015 while directing Hofstra’s basketball operations, Curtin led Overseas Elite to its first three TBT titles in a four-year undefeated run. He left the dynasty when Mihalich promoted him to assistant coach. Curtin earned a little more than $50,000 out of the $3 million prize money, but the television exposure paid off handsomely.
“I don’t know where I’d be without the TBT,” Curtin said following Thursday’s practice in Columbus. “I might still be an ops guy. I was able to run my own, quote unquote, program for a couple weeks in the summer, run practices, put in some game plans, offensively and defensively. It showed people I wanted to coach. I had a little success with it and was able to parlay it into a promotion. The further you advance in the tournament, the more you get on TV. The reason why I love the TBT is because that exposure was really great for my career.”
When Curtin visited a UB practice with Mihalich in 2017, Bulls coach Nate Oats was eager to greet him.
“I’m honored,” Curtin recalled the future Alabama coach telling him. “You’re on TV in the summertime more than SportsCenter.”
Players and coaches at Hofstra took particular pride in Curtin’s championship reign.
“Coach Mihalich was always my biggest supporter,” Curtin said. “He was sticking his chest out, too. The players really got a kick out of it. Those three summers were so much fun.”
Former Niagara assistant Mike Farrelly said that the way Curtin embraced his TBT experience showed his merits as a college coach.
“His preparation and attention to detail during those tournaments was remarkable,” said Farrelly, now an assistant at Penn State after assisting at Hofstra and serving as the Pride’s interim head coach this past season during Mihalich’s medical leave.
“He was able to mesh these fantastic, professional players into a cohesive, successful team. Winning those championships gave him added confidence when he got back with our staff. We always knew he had the ability to be a great coach inside him. The TBT really brought it out. It helped him grow from a behind-the-scenes guy to someone that any Division I coach would be lucky to have as an assistant on their staff.”
Curtin’s success also evoked pride from Tyrone Lewis, the star Purple Eagle during Curtin’s student managing days who now coaches his alma mater Harry S. Truman in their shared Philadelphia-area home after a DBO stint at Niagara.
“Seeing him on TV brings back a lot of amazing memories him and I had together,” Lewis said. “Learning under the greatest coach in the MAAC. It’s no surprise to his success. He’s like Coach Mihalich. Everywhere he goes, he wins.”
Curtin has implemented Mihalich’s fast-paced, free-flowing, guard-oriented offensive system. But he’s learned that success in the TBT goes beyond coaching schemes.
“My job is to put them in position to succeed and not over-coach,” Curtin said. “If you over-coach, you get beat in this tournament. I’m dealing with pros here. Everyone knows how to play the game. It’s the teams that play unselfish, that play together, that play the right way, the teams that defend, that win in this tournament.”
The first game tends to be the toughest, Curtin said, “because you don’t know what to expect and anything can happen.” But he is enthused about the opening matchup against familiar foes from St. Bonaventure that his Niagara and Hofstra teams played against over the years.
“That has always been one of my favorite games,” Curtin said. “The basketball tradition is so rich. I always love going to Olean because the fans are so crazy about basketball and it’s such a good environment. The players they have up there have been incredible, and it’s really a credit to what coach (Mark) Schmidt has built.”
Brown & White is led by Marcus Posley, Dion Wright, Demetrius Conger and LaDarien Griffin. They will be coached by former Bonnies assistant Dave Moore, now the head coach at D-II West Georgia.
“He’s familiar with their games, which helps,” Curtin said. “With our team, everyone knows each other, but no one has ever played together.”
Team Hines is organized by Kyle Hines, a former UNC-Greensboro standout who has won four EuroLeague championships, along with titles in Italy, Russia and Germany. “The most decorated American in international basketball history,” the team boasts, Hines recruited Curtin based on his TBT championship pedigree.
Among the EuroLeague veterans on the squad is Matt Mobley, a former Bona standout.
As easily as he deflects credit for winning, Curtin can shirk responsibility for a loss.
“Matt has the Bonaventure scout,” Curtin joked. “So if we lose, it's squarely on him.”
