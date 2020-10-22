When Larry Brzeczkowski first started coaching club hockey at at Niagara University in 1996, the team was lucky if it could put together two full lines of players in mismatched uniforms. It played a local schedule that more often resembled beer-league games than organized hockey.
Since then, the team has won six Northeast Collegiate Hockey League titles and played in four American Collegiate Hockey Association Division I national championship tournaments. It's taken road trips to play the likes Arizona State and Penn State, two powerful programs that have since moved up to NCAA Division I. It brings 30 non-scholarship student-athletes to the university each year from across the United State and Canada. Three alumni have gone on to play professionally in the Federal Prospects Hockey League.
The program's been so successful that NU is starting a second 30-man team this fall.
Brzeczkowski, who stepped down in June after 24 years as head coach, turned NU club hockey into an institution, a model for club sports at the collegiate level. And yet for all that success, when former players recall their head coach, it's what happened off the ice that stands out.
•••
Though he has no children of his own, Brzeczkowski has been to more weddings than many pastors. Simply by caring, the North Tonawanda native was a father figure to hundreds of young men during his time on Monteagle Ridge.
"It always seemed like the hockey with Larry was the most important part," said Clayton Miller ('04), who joined Brzeczkowski's coaching staff for a handful of years after his playing days. "But the further I got from working with Larry and playing with Larry, I realized that was just kind of the glue. That was the lightbulb that attracted everyone and allowed him to influence people."
Miller remembers times as a player when he'd see a teammate in Brzeczkowski's office in the middle of a serious conversation. Though he didn't quite know what was going on then, his time behind the bench opened his eyes.
"A lot of the stuff that Larry dealt with, it wasn't trivial," Miller said. "I very vividly remember guys were having emotional issues. Or Sept. 11. Larry, several times, unfortunately, would get a call saying someone's dad had passed. I think it happened three times in one season. ... These days, for a man to be a role model, you have to deal with really heavy stuff. And Larry was really good at dealing with really heavy stuff."
Part of turning Niagara club hockey into the thriving program it is today was Brzeczkowski recruiting players to Niagara, rather than hoping hockey players ended up in Lewiston organically.
But even as the program grew to the point where Brzeczkowski has had to turn players away, he kept his players' best interests at heart.
Brzeczkowski always made a point not to over-recruit, keeping in mind that players and their families were still paying tuition and club dues to play for Niagara. He would guarantee his recruits a spot on the team for all four years, assuming they kept grades up and didn't get into any trouble off the ice.
"If those parents are going to take out a second mortgage for their house to send their kid to Niagara, I have to honor that and be good to that kid and that family," Brzeczkowski said.
And if players did run into off-ice trouble — as the college-aged sometimes do — Brzeczkowski would do everything possible to get them straightened out.
"Larry is responsible," Miller said. "There were times, with stupid 18 year olds, these kids could have got kicked out of school. He's literally said, 'Put them on me. He's on me. And if he screws up again, blame him and blame me. I'm on it.' And now those kids are accountants at Deloitte."
Miller organized a send-off for Brzeczkowski on Sept. 26, attended by 50 or so alumni at Fort Niagara State Park. The newly-created Niagara Club Hockey Alumni Association presented Brzeczkowski with a plaque, which was hung outside the club team's locker room in Dwyer Arena.
The event was organized on Facebook, and the page quickly became a space to share stories of the old coach.
"I had a somewhat emotional experience reading down this thing," Miller said. "... There's kids now that have great lives, not because they came to Niagara to play college hockey, no, because they came to Niagara to play club hockey and crossed paths with Larry."
•••
David Fish ('20) saw the caring side of Brzeczkowski firsthand.
Fish's father passed away in 2018, and Brzeczkowski played a huge role in helping him through it.
"One of the first guys I ever went to was Larry," Fish said. "He was one of the only guys I'd talk to, and not even just at the rink. He'd call me at random times to see how I'm doing."
Fish served as assistant captain and team president for his final two seasons. As president, he worked with Brzeczkowski on presenting a proposed budget for the student government, which provides a chunk of the funding for the team. He filled out expense reports for things like meals and travel and made sure players had equipment and the team ice time.
That experience helped Fish, from the Albany area, land a job working supply chain with Speed Global Services in Buffalo.
"He told me to consider putting this on my resume," Fish said. "I thought it was a joke at first."
Fish is far from the only former player who landed a job in part due to their experience playing club hockey at NU. Brzeczkowski's many connections, formed through decades in hockey, made him valuable to players entering the workforce.
"With how long he was there, he's able to call these guys up all the time and say, 'Hey, I've got a kid looking into the same industry, maybe you could take a look.' Larry had those connections. You'd be a fool not to use him as a resource."
Though a hockey coach, Brzeczkowski kept his eyes on the big picture.
"Club hockey's not going to pay your mortgage in 10 years," Brzeczkowski said. "That education you get from Niagara will."
Many players worked for Brzeczkowski, who was also the rink manager at Dwyer Arena since it's opening in '96, and used that experience to start their careers after college. One former captain works in facilities for the Vegas Golden Knights.
•••
Dave Messbauer ('98) was already on the team when Brzeczkowski took over in '96 and served as the latter's first captain.
Messbauer, who also golfed for NU and was involved across campus, vividly remembers his first encounter with Brzeczkowski.
"I was always on the orientation committees there, and the year (Dwyer Arena) opened, we did the big welcome speech in the ice arena," Messbauer recalled. "Parents were there, kids were there, we had a red carpet rolled out and a podium. And here comes this guy in a pair of work boots."
One of the other orientation committee members attempted to fire up the newcomers by sliding across the ice on his stomach.
"I thought Larry was going to murder him," Messbauer laughed. "The next week at tryouts, he's like, 'Hi, I'm Larry, I'm your coach.'"
Despite the icy introduction, Messbauer and Brzeczkowski grew close. To this day, they still make time to talk or get together to golf a couple time a month.
And Brzeczkowski's impact on the young men on the team caused Messbauer, initially a criminal justice major, to change course. He's now a school counselor in Brockport and an assistant hockey coach at Hilton High School.
"I had no intention of working with kids or stuff like that, but working with him, I got the start coaching," said Messbauer, a Rochester native. "I always said if I could be a mentor or a person in a kid's life like Larry was for me... he was that influential for me in hockey and in life."
•••
Though Brzeczkowski will be remembered most for his impact on his players' lives, his success on the ice is worth noting.
He finished his Niagara career with 387 wins, second most all-time in the ACHA. He was named coach of the year four times.
He brought hundreds of student-athletes to Niagara, running a university-funded program well enough that NU largely allowed him to operate hands-off.
"Having Larry there, we were very uninvolved for the hockey part of it because he did everything," said Derek Puff, NU's director of recreation, intramurals and club sports since 2017.
"I loved Larry. When he left, it was not a good day for me. There are not many people I respect there more than Larry."
The club team is planning to honor Brzeczkowski during a Jan. 30 game against the University at Buffalo, COVID-pending.
Tom Mooradian, formerly Brzeczkowski's associate coach, has taken over as head coach of the ACHA team. He'll also be the general manager of Niagara's second club hockey team, which will play locally in the lower-level Upstate New York Club Hockey League.
