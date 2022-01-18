NU drops Manhattan with explosive 2nd half

Junior guard Noah Thomasson scored 20 points, leading four Niagara players in double figures as the Purple Eagles picked up their first win at Draddy Gymnasium since 2013 on Tuesday night, dropping host Manhattan, 72-63.
Senior guard Marcus Hammond scored 19 while graduate bigs Jordan Cintron and Sam Iorio added 13 and 12, respectively. The quartet combined to shoot 22 of 41 (53.7%) from the field and 7 of 12 (58.3%) on 3-pointers.
Niagara (8-8, 3-4 Metro Atlantic) scored just 24 points in the first half and doubled that in the second. Manhattan (9-5, 2-3) held its largest lead, 36-24, after a 3-pointer out of the halftime break but NU used a 14-2 run to tie things at 38 with 13:35 to play.
The Purple Eagles pulled away with a 13-0 run out of a 53-all tie. Thomasson scored six points during the spurt, including a two-handed dunk set up by a Hammond steal. Iorio capped it with a 3, then hit a key layup off a press break after Manhattan had pulled within five in the final minute.
Thomasson added four assists and four steals and has now scored in double figures in four straight games. The 20 points were his second most in his first season as a Purple Eagle. Hammond, the MAAC’s leading scorer, had game-high five assists, helping Niagara to a 17-7 edge in team dimes. Cintron had a team-best seven rebounds before fouling out, while Iorio, an accomplished transfer from South Alabama, scored in double figures for the first time since a Nov. 11 win over Youngstown State.
Warren Williams and Jose Perez had 16 points apiece for the Jaspers, who had won seven straight over NU.
Niagara has now won five of seven following a three-game losing streak in December. Saint Peter’s (6-6, 4-1), which beat Canisius on Tuesday afternoon, visits the Gallagher Center for a 7 p.m. tip Friday.
Yelle lifts womento win
Senior guard Maddy Yelle finished a layup through contact with 5.9 seconds left and completed the old-fashioned three-point play to lift Niagara to a 75-74 win over host Rider on Tuesday.
Yelle’s bucket completed a 16-point comeback for NU (6-8, 3-3 MAAC), which trailed for more than 35 minutes of game time.
Freshman Aaliyah Parker (Cardinal O’Hara) scored a team- and career-high 22 points for Niagara. Yelle had 16 and senior Kyra Grimshaw chipped in 13. Star junior Angel Parker, Aaliyah’s sister, was held scoreless on a ghastly 0-of-11 shooting but contributed six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals in her 29 minutes.
Makayla Firebaugh dropped 31 for Rider (5-11, 3-4), hitting five 3-pointers.
Niagara returns to action at 7 p.m. Thursday at Saint Peter’s.
Monmouth to leavethe MAAC
The MAAC will lose one of its 11 programs next season.
Monmouth has elected to join the Colonial Athletic Association, NJ Advance Media’s Adam Zagoria reported Tuesday.
The CAA hosts both basketball and football, and the Hawks have been playing the latter as part of the Big South since the MAAC does not host football.
The MAAC would likely move from a 20-game basketball schedule to 18, Zagoria reported.
Expansion will also be an option, MAAC commissioner Rich Ensor said in a statement.
“The MAAC is aware of media reports on membership realignment impacting the conference. NCAA Division I conferences are again in a period membership changes. A recent ESPN January story noted that of college basketball’s 32 Division I conferences, fifteen (15) have pending membership change. As I have noted before, the MAAC is not immune from this process of realignment which occurs periodically in college sports, usually driven by schools seeking better affiliation for their football programs.
“The MAAC has participated in these realignment process since it was formed in 1980 with member schools that once competed in the ECAC. Since then, the MAAC has realigned membership many times, most recently in July 2013, when Quinnipiac University and Monmouth University joined the MAAC to replace Loyola University Maryland. The MAAC membership has ranged from six (6) members when it started operations, upwards to twelve (12) schools in the 1989-90 season.
“The MAAC continues to review potential membership expansion.”
