NU hockey home in front of fans for 1st time in more than a year

Niagara hockey will play its first game at home in front of fans in a year and half at 7 p.m. tonight when it takes on Air Force in the first of a two-game set this weekend at Dwyer Arena.
The Purple Eagles (1-5-0, 1-1-0 Atlantic Hockey) host the Falcons (2-4-0, 0-0-0 AHA) at 5 p.m. Saturday as well. Fans attending the games will see some new amenities at the arena, with the biggest change being the sale of alcohol during games.
Niagara opened Atlantic Hockey play at Sacred Heart last weekend, defeating the Pioneers 4-1 in game one to pick up its first win of the season. The Purple Eagles lost game two of the series to the Pioneers, 3-1.
Albin Nilsson, who transferred to the Purple Eagles from Providence College, leads the team in scoring, with one goal and four points through six games. Ryan Naumovski and Zac Herrmman are tied for second with three points each.
Goaltender Chad Veltri made 23 saves in game one against SHU for his first win of the season. Jake Sibell started the second game, making 33 saves in the losing effort.
Air Force split a pair of games at non-conference foe Colorado College last weekend. Willie Reim and Brandon Koch lead the Falcons with four points a piece.
Tonight’s game will be broadcast for free on Spectrum 1201 in Niagara County and parts of Erie County. It will also be streaming on LCTV.net. Frank Gallo’s call can also be heard on the TuneIn Radio app all weekend, as well as on FloHockey.tv.
