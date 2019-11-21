NU hockey looking to notch W's against Mercyhurst

Niagara will look to add more games to the win column this weekend, as it takes on the Mercyhurst Lakers in a two-game, home-and-home series.
The Purple Eagles (1-8-1, 1-4-1-1 Atlantic Hockey) travel to Erie, Pennsylvania tonight for a 7 p.m. start against the Lakers (4-6-0, 2-2-0-0 AHA). The teams will play at Dwyer Arena at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Niagara is coming off a split last weekend against Canisius, earning their first win of the season last Saturday. While only winning one game against the Golden Griffins, the Purple Eagles were arguably the better team in both games.
Mercyhurst split a pair of games against AIC last weekend. The first game saw the Lakers lose 12-0. However, they won the next night in overtime, 4-3. They also have wins against Arizona State, Bentley and St. Lawrence this season.
Niagara freshman Ryan Naumovski earned Atlantic Hockey’s Rookie of the Week honors for his play against Canisius. Naumovski had one assist on Niagara’s lone goal in the 4-1 loss to Canisius last Friday. He assisted on all five goals in Niagara’s 5-3 win against the Golden Griffins on Saturday, finishing the weekend with six assists. Naumovski now has eight points on the season - all assists - and leads the team in points. Junior forward Justin Kendall also had three goals last weekend.
For the Lakers, Steven Ipri leads the team with six goals and 13 points. The team’s goals-against average is worst in the nation at 4.70.
The Purple Eagles swept the Lakers last season, posting 7-3 and 5-4 wins in January. In the last 17 games, however, Niagara is 3-11-1 against Mercyhurst. Niagara hasn’t won in Erie since 2013, going 0-8-2 since then.
