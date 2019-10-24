NU hockey slated to open home schedule with Sacred Heart

The Niagara Purple Eagles (0-2, 0-0 in Atlantic Hockey) open the home portion of their schedule with a two-game series against their conference rivals in the Sacred Heart University Pioneers (0-3-1, 0-1 AHA) this weekend.
The home opener is tonight at 7 p.m., while the second game of the series will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Both games will be held at Dwyer Arena. Following Saturday’s game, fans in attendance will have a chance to skate with the team.
Niagara opened the season last weekend with a pair of games against the Minnesota Gophers. The Gophers won both games, taking the first game in overtime, 3-2, and the second game in regulation, 4-2.
Despite the losses, head coach Jason Lammers liked the way his team played in Minnesota.
“I was really impressed with how much we believed in each other,” he said. “I really was impressed by how hard we competed.”
There were some things to work on coming out of the games in Minnesota, Lammers said, including the power play and one-minute stretches in both games where the team gave up two goals.
Lammers was impressed with the play of goaltenders Brian Wilson, who started the first game in Minnesota, and newcomer Chad Veltri, who started the second. For Veltri, it was his first start in college hockey.
“He was exactly what I’ve seen from him over the years,” Lammers said, referring to Veltri. “I thought he was incredibly calm. I thought he was incredibly confident. I thought he was really stoic in the net, and really played well for his first game.”
Sacred Heart plays a tough, heavy game, Lammers said. Niagara will have to be ready for them.
“They play really hard,” he said. “They have a lot of good players on their team, and they’re well coached. We’re going to have to bring the same level of compete we had in Minnesota.”
Coming into the weekend, the Pioneers have lost their last three games, including a 2-1 loss to last season’s conference champion AIC last week. Forward Jason Cotton leads the team in points with two goals and six points overall. Forward Matt Tugnutt leads the team in goals with four.
Sophomore forward Cam Cook and freshman defenseman Scott Persson lead the Purple Eagles with two points each.
After the home games against Sacred Heart, Niagara hits the road again for a two-game set against Denver University, the top-ranked team in the country.
