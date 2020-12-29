NU hoops series in doubt

Niagara University men's basketball's upcoming Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference series with Iona will be postponed after the Gaels announced they were taking a 14-day COVID-19 pause on Tuesday.
The Purple Eagles were scheduled to play the Gaels and new coach Rick Pitino on Friday and Saturday in New Rochelle. No official postponement was announced, though there's zero chance the games will go on as originally scheduled.
Legendary college hoops broadcaster Dick Vitale first tweeted the news. Pitino and Iona athletics confirmed it with tweets of their own.
"Iona College men's basketball has halted team activities due to a positive COVID-19 result among its Tier 1 personnel," wrote the official Iona men's basketball account.
"The result comes following the team's regularly scheduled surveillance testing program. Adjustments to the Gaels' playing schedule are forthcoming."
Added Pitino: "This is our second covid shutdown. So many people have lost their loved ones. Hoping this nightmare ends in 2021."
The MAAC has adjusted its men's and women's basketball schedules multiple times already this season due to positive tests within individual programs. There's a chance Niagara could face another foe, like Manhattan, which has a non-conference game today at Delaware State and is not scheduled to play again until Jan. 15.
Hockey falls to Clarkson
No. 10 Clarkson got its revenge on NU hockey Tuesday, doubling up the Purple Eagles at home, 6-3, to make up for Niagara's 4-1 upset of the then-No. 7 Golden Knights on Dec. 9 at Dwyer Arena.
Clarkson (5-3) opened a 1-0 lead just over halfway through the first period before Niagara (1-4-2) evened things at 1 on Jack Billings' power-play goal just ahead of the buzzer at the end of the first.
Clarkson's Anthony Callin scored twice in the second and Zach Tsekos added another early in the third to open a 4-1 lead.
Ryan Cox answered for the Purple Eagles with less than three minutes remaining, but Clarkson responded with a pair in the a 13-second span to put things away. Carter Randklev scored Niagara's final goal with six seconds left.
Niagara returns to Atlantic Hockey play at 2:05 p.m. Thursday when it hosts Robert Morris.
