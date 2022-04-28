NU lands another junior college guard

An offseason of major turnover continued Thursday for Niagara University men’s basketball.
The Purple Eagles got their third commitment of the past two weeks when Lance Erving, a sophomore guard from Chipola College in Florida, announced his decision on social media.
The 6-foot-3 Erving is the second junior college guard to join Niagara, along with Braxton Bayless, a freshman from Indian Hills Community College in Iowa. Erving helped Chipola to a 53-11 record and two NJCAA Division I National Tournament appearances in his two seasons and started 32 of 35 games in 2021-22.
Winning has followed wherever Erving has been. He helped his high school team, Leesburg, to Florida state championships in each of his final two seasons.
Erving’s addition wasn’t the only Niagara news Thursday. Steve Levnaic, a graduate wing, will not return for a fifth and final season of eligibility, per an NU spokesperson. It was not clear if he was going enter the transfer portal in an effort to continue his career elsewhere.
Levnaic is the eighth player to with eligibility remaining to leave Niagara this offseason. Four of them — Marcus Hammond, Shandon Brown, Nicholas Kratholm and Raheem Solomon — are taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic and transferring to other programs. The other three — Tahjae Hill, Rob Brown III and Julian Mackey — are freshmen guards who didn’t earn consistent roles last season.
Niagara also lost Justin Roberts, Greg Kuakumensah and Jordan Cintron, who all were in their final seasons of eligibility this winter. Head coach Greg Paulus will return just three players — grad forward Sam Iorio, junior guard Noah Thomasson and sophomore forward Touba Traore — along with big freshman Harlan Obioha, who enrolled at Niagara in January but did not play last season.
Erving is the seventh new player to commit to NU for the 2022-23 season. The Purple Eagles still have three open scholarships to play with.
