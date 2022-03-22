NU's Hammond, Hill enter transfer portal

The offseason began in earnest for Niagara University men’s basketball on Tuesday, when guards Marcus Hammond and Tahjae Hill announced their entering the NCAA transfer portal on Twitter.
Hammond, who became the eighth player in program history to earn a third All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference honor when he made first team this season, was recognized during senior day ceremonies before the Purple Eagles’ March 5 home finale against Marist. As a senior graduating this spring, it was unclear if he would use his extra year of eligibility granted due to the pandemic, go pro or otherwise.
Tuesday’s announcement answered that question. Barring a surprise, Hammond will continue playing collegiately somewhere, and he left the door open to a return to Monteagle Ridge in a note thanking his coaches and the Niagara community.
The skinny southpaw from Queens finished second in the conference in scoring this season (18.1), his third straight in the top 15. He also finished top 10 in free-throw (84%) and 3-point (37%) percentage. He led Niagara in minutes per game, points per game, field goal makes, field goal attempts, 3-point makes, 3-point attempts, free throw makes and free throw attempts.
Hill, from Rochester, joined Niagara ahead of the 2020-21 season and played just three games before redshirting. He played just one minute this season before sitting out with a medical redshirt, head coach Greg Paulus said during the season.
Raheem Solomon, a wing Niagara said elected to sit out his senior season to focus on academics, also entered his name into the portal earlier this month.
This will be an offseason of turnover no matter what Hammond does. The Purple Eagles could lose as many as five of their top six in minutes played this season. Guard Justin Roberts and forwards Jordan Cintron and Greg Kuakumensah are out of eligibility. Like Hammond, forward Sam Iorio has one season remaining, but he graduated from South Alabama last summer and could elect to transfer or pursue a professional career. Also graduated are depth seniors Shandon Brown, Steven Levnaic and Nicholas Kratholm.
Niagara has three incoming freshmen — wing Donovan Hill and guards Bryce Moore and Shane Lancaster — signed to national letters of intent while big man Harlan Obioha joined the team at midseason. Paulus has five open scholarships and said last week that he and his staff will attempt to bring in some experience, either from the transfer portal or junior college.
Paulus will also have to fill out that staff. He has two open assistant coaching positions after Bryan Smothers and Brett Ervin left, Smothers to take over as head coach of his alma mater, Division II Wayne State, and Ervin for a job outside of basketball. Paulus said he would not rush to fill the positions even with the roster turnover, focusing on fit over any potential jump on recruiting.
