NU's series with Siena canceled

Niagara University women’s basketball will not be finishing its regular season.
The Purple Eagles were slated to wrap the 2020-21 regular season against Siena with a two-game set Thursday and Friday, NU announced Thursday. But due to the Saints having a tier-1 member of their program testing positive for COVID-19, both sides agreed to cancel the back-to-back matchup with “an abundance of caution.”
NU now awaits next week’s Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament, as the Purple Eagles finished the regular season at 4-6.
Pauses and cancellations have been the theme for NU all season. After an exhibition win over Mercyhurst to start the season Nov. 30, the Purple Eagles would not get back onto the court until a two-game set with Iona Jan. 1 and 2.
A positive test within its own tier-1 members as well, NU would then miss a set with Fairfield, before retaking the floor Jan. 22 and 23 against Marist. The Purple Eagles would then have their Jan. 30 and 31 matchups with Monmouth postponed as well, before getting back in action Feb. 13 and 14 at Rider.
But the COVID pauses struck again, as NU’s Canisius matchups were canceled. However, the Purple Eagles were able to get two more sets in between then, splitting with Saint Peter’s and Quinnipiac, respectively.
One other piece of note is that the Purple Eagles only played 10 games this season, meaning they are three games short of the NCAA’s minimum requirement of 13 to qualify for postseason play. Because of this, NU is applying for a postseason waiver to be able to compete in this season’s NCAA Tournament.
The MAAC Championships begin Monday and conclude March 13 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.