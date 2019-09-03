Ollison changes number to honor brother

Reaching an injury settlement with fullback Ricky Ortiz on Monday opened up No. 30 for the Atlanta Falcons.
Head coach Dan Quinn knew just what to do with it.
Niagara Falls native Qadree Ollison is trading his No. 32 for 30, the number he wore at the University of Pittsburgh in honor of his late brother, LeRowne Harris. Harris, who wore No. 30 playing Cataract Little Loop at for Niagara Falls High School, was shot three times and killed on Oct. 14, 2017 on the corner of 19th Street and Walnut Avenue in the Falls.
Ollison started his Pittsburgh career donning No. 37 but switched to 30 as a senior in Harris’ memory. Quinn approached Ollison early this week about making the change again, according to ESPN.
“They’ve got to call and ask the league, but (Quinn) said it shouldn’t be a problem,’’ Ollison told ESPN. “A number is a number, but this means a little bit more to me. It’s going to be really nice to have that. It’s going to be exciting for everybody, just wearing that number and what it represents to me and my family.’’
The number change could take close to a week, meaning Ollison may be sporting 37 when he makes his regular season debut Sunday at Minnesota. He should have No. 30 for his nationally-televised home debut, Sept. 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.
