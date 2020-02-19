Patrick Burke to the rescue

Even in “retirement,” Lockport's Patrick M. Burke is still solving problems with that same soft spoken determination.
The Niagara Frontier League's president and executive director has been a leader on the local scholastic sports scene since his days as a dominating Lions' basketball and baseball player in the mid 1970s.
A great high school and college athlete, Burke went on to coaching and administrative success at his alma mater Lockport, as well as Barker, Medina and Wilson high schools. Retired after 20 years as Lockport's AD, Burke didn't make a bee-line for the rocking chair and TV controller. No, thankfully he decided to stay involved locally as the NFL's head honcho.
Faced with having to implement what could have been a unpopular rule in determining the 2019-20 girls varsity basketball “tie-breaker” last week, Burke shrugged off perceived notions that nothing could be done about it and started making phone calls.
It seems a lot could be done about it and Burke did it as quickly, as efficiently and as quietly as he's always done things — trying his best at all times to downplay his role.
When Lydia Sweeney-led GI defeated visiting Lewiston-Porter's Lady Lancers two weeks ago, avenging an earlier-season loss, people on both sides were openly critical about the fact that only one of those teams was destined to play the NFL's Niagara Division champion Lockport for the title and it might very well be settled by a handful of people in a room, flipping a coin.
If teams have identical records at the end of the regular season, the NFL Constitution has tiebreakers in place to determine its champions, including head-to-head record, division record and sectional power points. If teams remain tied after tiebreakers, it was believed that the final determining action would be a coin flip, with witnesses from the two schools present.
Enter the lanky, fatherly Burke, who quickly informed GI and Lew-Port that a special deciding contest could be played and that the division winner would be determined by actions on the court, not a coin flip — a move made possible by rules already in place.
“I was alerted by someone in the Section office that we might be able to play that game and that it doesn’t count against your maximum number of games allowed,” Burke said.
“The maximum number of games teams are allowed is 20. The New State Public High School Athletic Association hand book that refers to the maximum number of games teams can play in the regular season, ‘indicates maximum plus section, state championships and games necessary to break divisional or league ties. I contacted one of the assistant directors at the NYSPHSAA to confirm that we could play this game and it would not count in the maximum game total for either school and he confirmed that it would not.”
When GI and Lew-Port girls remained tied at the end of the season, a special game was set up earlier this week at neutral Kenmore West to determine the Frontier Division champ.The Lady Vikings won that game, 57-43, advancing to play Lockport for the NFL crossover championship on Wednesday (see Khari Demos' game story in today's sports section).
Burke wasn't a former state Athletics Director of the Year, nor coach of Mustangs sectional winners and Wilson's state championship baseball team by accident.
He's always been that guy who gets things done, quietly, doing his best the whole time to deflect credit.
Burke, the proud father of three daughters and one grandson is more than just one of Western New York's biggest sports fans, he remains our greatest ambassador.
Follow veteran Lockport sports reporter John D’Onofrio on Twitter at @JohnD’Onofrio7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.