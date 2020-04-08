Patterson, Simpson still upbeat after Bulls' short spring season

We’re in unprecedented territory for the University at Buffalo football.
The 2019 season was another step in UB’s rise as a Division-I football program, as the Bulls finished with an 8-5 record and secured their first-ever bowl win by handling the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, 31-9, in the Makers Wanted Bahama Bowl on Dec. 20.
A strong 2019 season brought UB’s overall record to 24-15 since 2017, marking the program’s first time having three consecutive seasons of being at or above a .500 winning percentage during its Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) era. This past fall also produced the Bulls first taste of back-to-back bowl seasons, after just two coming from 1999-2013.
The team also placed a program record 12 players on the All-Mid-American Conference team.
One of the biggest factors in that success was tailback Jaret Patterson, who rewrote the UB record book last fall. Patterson’s sophomore campaign saw him setting single-season program records for rushing yards (1,799), yards from scrimmage (2,008), rushing touchdowns (19) and total touchdowns (20). The two-time All-MAC selection ranked fifth in the nation in rushing and was one of only six players to account for over 2,000 yards from scrimmage and score 20 or more TDs.
Patterson and the Bulls were nearly done with the first two phases of their 2020 offseason schedule. After a great winter conditioning period in the newly minted Murchie Family Fieldhouse, UB would open up the spring season by getting a good portion of its 15 scheduled spring practices, ahead of the annual spring game slated for April 3.
But before they knew it, just like everyone else in the nation, the sweeping impact of the COVID-19 outbreak picked off the Bulls’ spring schedule. Patterson does think the abbreviated spring will pay off for UB this fall, though, simply because of the advantage it’ll have over other programs.
“We really got a head start because we started (earlier) than most programs so that’s a good thing,” Patterson said in a conversation on Twitter. “But definitely missing out on them other practices and reps are big. I don’t really think it will affect us, we just have to make them (up) whenever (we) get back to things.”
Co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Chris Simpson shares the same sentiment. Simpson believes that the Bulls will have less catching up to do than most, once the team is able to reconvene amid this virus crisis.
“We were fortunate to be able to get nine of our 15 practice opportunities in this this spring, which I think is probably more than many other college football programs. I believe we were able to get a good portion of what we had planned to install on offense, defense and special teams done,” said Simpson, whose son, Riley, was one of the starting defensive backs for Canisius High School’s Catholic state championship football team last season.
“Any of the remainder of our installation we can get caught up on leading up to and including fall camp. What we can’t really make up is the reps that our players would have gotten in the six practices we had left. Especially the younger players that we are trying to develop going into the 2020 season. Obviously, the health and well being of the members of our program and their families is what’s most important right now. Whenever they tell us we can get back on the field, we will be ready. And we will be full steam ahead in preparation for Kansas State.”
With a schedule that includes road trips against those Wildcats, Army, and a visit to the “Horseshoe” to take on Ohio State, Patterson knows he must be prepared to lead the troops into battle. But he didn’t become one of the best backs in the nation overnight.
To continue his education and ensure the sharpening of his tools for the field, Patterson is doing all he can to adjust in this unique time.
“(You) just have take it one day at a time. You know, (I’m) still having academic responsibilities to deal with (with) online classes,” said Patterson, whose twin brother, James, also starts for UB at outside linebacker. “That’s what being a pro is. I been playing this game for a long time, there are several ways to get better. Not just with the training part but the mental part ... as well and all that, so it comes easy to me.”
For Patterson to succeed this fall, he’ll be relying on an offensive line that dominated in 2019. The group guided the path for Patterson and fellow 1,000-yard rusher Kevin Marks, as the duo became the first pair of Bulls to hit 1K on the ground in the same season.
The o-line mashed defensive fronts all season to the tune of a school-record 3,352 rushing yards and only allowed eight sacks all season, led by All-MAC selections Evin Ksiezarczyk, Paul Nosworthy and Kayode Awosika. With only Awoskia returning this year, however, the Bulls will be looking for returners to step up, or possibly incoming transfers and recruits to compete for the open spots on the left side of the line.
But with the NCAA’s announcement on April 1 to extend its recruiting moratorium until May 31, Simpson is experiencing what many D-I coaches are going through with trying to add to their respective rosters for the 2020 season.
“This is normally a big time for recruits to come see us on campus. It’s also coming up to the time period that we would be out in the areas that we recruit, visiting with high school coaches and evaluating their players. None of that is happening now,” Simpson said. “So we are busy evaluating prospects film as a staff. And having text, direct message, phone and FaceTime conversations with high school coaches, players and their families. Doing the best we can trying to build relationships that way.”
Although the coronavirus has pushed the Bulls off kilter, that’s not stopping them from working around the obstacle that is physical distancing. It’s easy to pack it in and hang your head during this pandemic, but UB football is doing its best to work with what its got.
“Our recruiting staff is doing a great job of putting together content about our program to blast out on social media for recruits to get a “virtual visit”,” Simpson said. “That way, when we can collectively defeat COVID-19, we can hit the ground running. The next phase of the recruiting cycle is typically summer camps. We’ll see if things resolve enough so that we can still get to that phase.”
