Porter Cup regular Reichert out to early lead

It’s been a chaotic week for staff at the Porter Cup due to heavy rains, with Wednesday’s first round being pushed back, but there was golf played Thursday on the hill at Niagara Falls Country Club.

With some hard work from grounds crew, the host course of the 62nd edition of the Porter Cup was in superb shape for round one action, especially following major flooding Tuesday evening.

Players came out in full swing, with 23 players carding under par, but it was East Amherst’s own Ben Reichert who came out on top after day one.

Reichert, who recently graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, carded a 6-under 64. In his sixth Porter Cup, Reichert praised the grounds crew at NFCC for getting the course in as great of shape as it was.

“They did an unbelievable job,” Reichert said. “Looking at it Tuesday, I thought it’d even be a stretch to play today. … I mean the course was under water, so the grounds crew did an incredible job to get the course into tournament condition, for sure.”

On the day, Reichert played a bogey-free round, including birdies on holes 1, 3, 4, 11, 13 and 15. He said, he actually shocked himself with his showing.

“Feels great. I’m a little bit surprised if I’m being honest. I haven’t been playing all that great, but I’m just gonna keep riding this as long as I can,” he said.

In six years of playing the Porter Cup, Reichert has seen and learned a thing or two. In addition to being a course close to home, he said the experience has played a key in this year’s showing.

“It helps. Even going back to before I was playing the Porter Cup, I played here a good bit, so I know pretty much everything there is to know about the place, at least I think I do. But, I definitely think it helps,” Reichert said.

Behind the 23-year-old, there is a three-way tie for second at 4-under (66) between Jack Wall (20, University of South Carolina), Colby Patton (22, Clemson University) and Skip Berkmeyer (47, St. Louis, Missouri). Additionally, to round out the top five, there is a seven-way tie for fifth at 3-under.

On the local scene, Niagara-Wheatfield High School and Niagara University alum Matt Pawlak shot a 2-over 72; fresh Niagara Wheatfield grad Anthony Delisanti was 3-over; Lewiston-Porter High School junior-to-be Rocco Randazzo shot 4-over; Paul Kudela of Niagara Falls was 6-over; Nicholas Morreale of Grand Island shot 7-over; and Stosh Kajfasz of the Falls was 13-over.

As for Reichert, who has been near the top of the leaderboard before, to continue his day one success, his recipe was simple: “rest.”

Due to the early week’s weather, golfers will play 36 holes today, instead of the normal second round 18.

“Tomorrow is going to be a long day for everybody. I’ll probably just hit a few putts here and get out of here and get some rest. So rest is the main thing,” Reichert said.

Reichert will be paired with Wall and Patton for the round two. The trio will tee off at 10 a.m.

The Porter Cup is back in action at 8 a.m.