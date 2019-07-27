Power hold off Cortland, 10-6

CORTLAND — The Niagara Power have done a lot of winning this summer. But one more win is needed to put a stamp on a phenomenal season.
Niagara took down the Cortland Crush, 10-6, in Saturday's game one of the New York Collegiate Baseball League Championship series. With this being a best-of-three series, the Power have potentially two opportunities at Sal Maglie Stadium on Sunday to take home the NYCBL crown.
After trading runs in a 2-1 first inning, the Power broke the game open with a four-run second. Noah Almond's double in the second inning sent Adam Purdy, Kyle LaPlante and Eric Wentz home, ultimately taking the lead for the rest of the game.
For every response that Cortland came back with, Niagara had an avid answer for all game. In the end, the Power's offensive prowess continued to show as it has for the majority of the season — after finishing as the second highest scoring team in all of the NYCBL regular season, Niagara has averaged 8.75 runs per game over four postseason outings.
Head coach Arthur Stenberg shared how the offense has really hit it's stride in the latter portion of the season and how his players have really w orked to put themselves in this position at this stage.
"These guys have put in a lot of work to get to the point where they're able to do what they do on nights like this, nights like (Friday) night," Stenberg said. "They just have a knack to continue to grind out at-bats. (They) have an understanding of their approach at the plate. And more base runners, more runs. That's been the philosophy."
The key hitters for the game were Almond (2-4, 2B, 3 RBI) and Adam Purdy (3-5, 2 RBI, 2 R). The two 2019 NYCBL All-Stars are on a tear this postseason, with both batting .353 and have totaled six and seven RBIs, respectively.
Purdy talked about how the team's energy and togetherness brought them good fortune in Saturday's victory.
"We got here and, as you could see, we were all upbeat. We were ready to play ... , " Purdy said.
"We have good team chemistry, so I think it's easy to come out here and want to back each other up, play for each other and do real well. The guy they were throwing we hadn't seen him before but, you know, we just trusted what we've been doing all year and it ended up working out for us and a lot of timely hits and a lot of good stuff today."
Almond was thrilled to see how much offense was generated and tipped his cap to how well the Crush played.
"(Saturday) was awesome. We just came out and we were swinging the bats," Almond said. "I think they had maybe three less hits than us. Like, both teams were playing really well, but we came out and played good defense and we put together some runs in clutch situations. I think that was the biggest part."
Almond's assessment was not far off — just two hits separating the teams, hitting the ball was not the problem for Cortland. There were several runners left in scoring position for the Crush, while the Power were able to escape several jam situations and were timely with hits with runners on the bag.
"Absolutely. See, that really makes the difference," Almond said. "Like I said, we came through in those situations and they just didn't. That's the difference sometimes (and) that was huge today."
With one win needed for the Power to win it all, the Niagara faithful is thankful they will get to decide the season's fate at the "Barber Shop."
“It’s huge. Playing at home all year, I feel like we’ve been really strong,” Purdy said.
“They’ve got the crowd behind us and I think that helps us and we just feel comfortable at Sal (Maglie). Looking ahead to (Sunday), the same kind of mentality going out to the field, same thing we did all year, but yeah (being) at home it definitely helps. At least if game three is necessary.”
"That's a pretty good team over there. They're gonna come out and bang it around and they're gonna throw strikes and we've gotta be ready to go," Stenberg said.
"I'm not taking anything for granted. Coach (Bill) McConnell has done a great job bringing in guys that suit his offense and are good character guys. I had the luxury of coaching a few of them at the All-Star game so I havean understanding of what he’s got over there. I do not take any of it lightly, we’re back at it early tomorrow and hopefully, at the end of the day, the scores on our side and we don’t have to play game three because playing game three (Friday) night was a little stressful until we put up that three, four spot in the fourth inning.”
Game two will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Sal Maglie, with a potential winner-takes-all game three being played there at 4 p.m.
