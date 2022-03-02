Purple Eagles aim to right the ship before MAAC tourney

It’s now or never for Niagara University men’s basketball.
The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament is in less than a week, and the Purple Eagles are tied for their worst stretch of the season, losing four of their last five — all on the road.
Luckily, two final games played at the Gallagher Center present an opportunity to get back on track.
“It’s hard to win on the road,” said head coach Greg Paulus. “Teams are playing really well. I thought we played well in spurts.”
Niagara did beat Canisius, sweeping the season series against its Battle of the Bridge rival. But that game was sandwiched by back-to-back losses to Fairfield and Marist, then Rider and Saint Peter’s. NU lost by 20 to the Stags and 27 to the Peacocks, scoring its fewest points — 36 — since 1947. The Purple Eagles did not have possession with a chance to tie in the second half of any of the four losses.
Defensively, Niagara has gotten beaten up inside. Rider and Saint Peter’s struggled from 3 (15.2%) but combined to hit 59.8% of their shots inside the arc. They also outrebounded NU 82-56 and doubled up points in the paint, 80-40.
Offensively, all five of the Purple Eagles’ lowest-scoring halves of the season came during the road trip.
“This time of year it’s about having great energy,” Paulus said. “It’s about really executing. You’re playing teams for a second time around. The familiarity with what teams are doing, you sort of learned the first time you play them, you learn through different scouting and watching them all season.
“Offensively, we want to execute at a higher level. We want to play aggressive, we want to play confidently. And then defensively, get back to our identity of really making it difficult for teams to score and and rebounding the basketball.”
Paulus has tinkered with the lineup, starting forwards Greg Kuakumensah and Touba Traore and sending Jordan Cintron and Sam Iorio to the bench. Iorio returned against Saint Peter’s, starting alongside Kuakumensah and Traore an an effort to combat the Peacocks’ size. SPU finished with more rebounds (46) and points in the paint (40) than Niagara scored total points.
Paulus said hitting the glass needs to be a full team effort.
“It’s first understanding that if they’re missing a shot, we want to five guys rebounding the basketball,” he said. “We want to be a little bit more physical and we want to make sure we finish possessions.”
Niagara (12-15, 7-11) can still finish fifth in the conference — though it’d need a ton of help — and can’t finish lower than 10th. Third-place Siena (15-11, 12-6) visits tonight having two in a row. Saturday, the Purple Eagles will host fifth-place Marist (14-13, 9-9) on senior day.
Paulus said seven players will be honored, including star guard Marcus Hammond. Hammond has an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and could elect to return.
•••
Paulus’ offseason checklist keeps getting longer.
Along with replacing at least five seniors, he’ll have to fill two assistant coaching vacancies. Bryan Smothers was introduced as the head coach of his alma mater, Division II Wayne State, on Wednesday in Detroit.
Smothers finished 10th in Wayne State history with 1,175 career points and second in minutes played (3,249). He was the second player in program history to record 1,100 points, 300 assists and 300 rebounds, and was inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame in 2020.
Smothers, a native of Pontiac, Michigan, started his coaching career as a graduate manager under Burt native John Beilein at Michigan. He spent five seasons there before joining Patrick Beilein’s staff at Niagara ahead of the 2019-20 season.
Brett Ervin, another assistant coach brought to NU by Beilein, left the program in January to take a job outside of basketball. Smothers will finish the season with the Purple Eagles.
•••
The Niagara (13-14, 10-9) women close their season at 2 p.m. today against Iona (10-13, 8-10) at the Gallagher Center.
The Purple Eagles are locked into a fourth or fifth seed, which comes with a first-round bye and a 2:30 p.m. quarterfinal next Thursday against Saint Peter’s in Atlantic City.
Coach Jada Pierce’s group leads the nation in steals per game (13.4). Star guard Angel Parker (Cardinal O’Hara) is second individually in steals per game (4.1), and four today will give her Niagara’s single-season record.
With a win, NU would finish with a .500-or-better record in the MAAC for the first time since 2004-05.
NOTES: Cintron, a graduate forward, was selected in a professional draft Wednesday. Indios de Mayaguez of Puerto Rico’s Baloncesto Superior Nacional traded up to the ninth overall pick to grab the 6-foot-8 Bronx native. ... Paulus said Rochester native Tahjae Hill, a sophomore guard, is sitting out the season with a medical redshirt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.