Purple Eagles come up short

Make it three straight losses for Niagara men’s basketball.
The Purple Eagles’ struggles continued Wednesday night, this time on the offensive end on a 60-58 loss at Eastern Michigan.
Despite a rare dominant performance on the glass (36-26), Niagara turned the ball over 14 times and shot just 5 of 24 (20.8%) from deep.
It was feast or famine for NU. After a pair of 11-point performances over the weekend, leading scorer Marcus Hammond bounced back with 17 points on 5-of-12 shooting, including 3 of 8 from deep. Greg Kuakumensah had a sterling 13 points on just five field goal attempts. Freshman Julian Mackey added a career-best 11 points on 3-of-6 shooting. Jordan Cintron went 4-of-5 from the floor for eight points.
But Justin Roberts, making his first start of the season, went 0 of 8 from the floor, missing all six 3-point tries. Fellow starters Sam Iorio (1 of 8) and Noah Thomasson (1 of 5) also struggled. And while EMU (4-5) also committed 13 turnovers, it made more of Niagara’s, dominating fast-break points (16-9) and points off of turnovers (17-7). The Eagles also had 12 assists to NU’s 5.
Niagara led for most of the first half, until a 5-0 EMU run in the final 1:33. The Eagles opened the second on a 9-2 run, earning a double-digit lead that would grow to 14 with 11:11 to play.
Down 58-50 with 3:47 left, Mackey sandwiched two makes around an Iorio 3-pointer to cut the deficit to one. Bryce McBride, who scored a game-high 19 points for EMU, hit a pair of free throws, and Iorio grabbed an offensive board, was fouled and hit 1 of 2.
Cintron swiped the ball from McBride late in the Eagles’ next possession. NU coach Greg Paulus called timeout to draw up a final play, but Mackey missed the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2 seconds left.
The Purple Eagles (3-6) will get a much-needed get-right game at 1 p.m. Sunday when they host Division III Buffalo State at the Gallagher Center.
St. Bonaventure 84, Loyola (Md.) 71
OLEAN (AP) — Jalen Adaway and Jaren Holmes scored 22 points apiece for the Bonnies on Wednesday night.
Dominick Welch had 16 points and seven assists for St. Bonaventure (8-1). Quadry Adams added 12 points. Holmes also had nine assists.
Jaylin Andrews had 20 points for the Greyhounds (5-5), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Veljko Ilic, Milos Ilic and Cameron Spencer each had 13 points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Xavier 82, Niagara 78
The Parker sisters helped NU give Xavier all it could handle Wednesday night.
Angel Parker scored a career-best 29 points to go with eight steals and six assists while Aaliyah Parker added 18 points and five boards off the bench, but it wasn’t enough to erase a 13-point lead in the final half of the fourth quarter.
Down 74-61 with 4:21 left, NU (3-5) went on a 14-4 run to pull within three, going 5 of 9 from the field and 4 of 4 from the charity stripe. The Muskateers (4-5) recovered, though, getting to 82-75 before Angel Parker hit her fourth 3-pointer to cap the scoring.
Niagara’s frantic pace played a big role, as it recorded season bests of 77 field goal attempts and 21 steals. NU finished the game with 27 points off turnovers and 22 on fast breaks.
The Purple Eagles open Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play Dec. 17 against Saint Peter’s at the Gallagher Center.
