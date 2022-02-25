Purple Eagles downed by Rider

A late comeback fell short Friday night and Niagara men's basketball lost for the third time in four games, 70-68 at the Rider Broncs.
The Purple Eagles (12-14, 7-10 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) never led. The game was tied at 7 with 14 minutes left in the first half before Rider (11-16, 7-10) scored 12 of the next 17 points, taking a lead it'd never relinquish. The Broncs led 29-21 at halftime and kept NU at bay until the home stretch.
Down 58-45 in the final four minutes, Niagara finally put together a run. Marcus Hammond scored 12 of his 18 points during a 16-6 stretch that pulled the Purple Eagles within one possession with 30 seconds left. But he missed a free throw to cut the deficit to 2, got his own rebound and couldn't finish the put back. Rider hit its final six free throws, and Niagara was never in possession with a chance to tie.
Hammond scored all 18 of hits points after halftime. He also added 11 rebounds and four assists. Greg Kuakumensah scored 16 points while Noah Thomasson had 14.
Dwight Murray Jr. matched Hammond with 18 for the Broncs. Allen Powell had 14 and Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson added 13. Rider won the battles on the glass (36-29) and of turnovers (13-8).
Niagara closes out a five-game road trip Sunday at Saint Peter's before returning home to end the regular season with games against Siena and Marist.
Hockey takes extra point from AIC
Brandon Stanley scored a goal and Chad Veltri turned aside 22 of 23 shots as Niagara hockey played to a 1-1 draw Friday afternoon at Atlantic Hockey-leading AIC, then added a point with a 2-0 win the shootout.
Veltri allowed a goal 5:16 in but was perfect from there, including during a 12-shot barrage in the third period and one-on-one in the shootout.
Ryan Cox and Walker Sommer were able to score on their shootout attempts.
Niagara (11-19-3, 6-6-2 AHA) and AIC (17-12-3, 10-5-2) wrap up the regular season at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
