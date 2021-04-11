Purple Eagles land transfer forward Iorio

Niagara University men's basketball dipped into the transfer market, picking up a commitment from sharpshooting forward Sam Iorio late Friday.
The 6-foot-7, 221-pound Iorio averaged 7.6 points and 3.8 rebounds as a redshirt junior last season for South Alabama, starting 11 of 25 games. The Allentown, Pennsylvania native opened his career at American University, earning a spot on the 2017-18 Patriot League All-Rookie team by averaging 14.9 points and 6.5 boards.
Iorio averaged 13.9 points and 6.5 rebounds as a sophomore for American, then elected to transfer. He sat out the 2019-20 season while redshirting at South Alabama.
Iorio has shot 37.6% from 3-point range for his career and 80.3% from the charity stripe. He is immediately eligible as a graduate transfer, and he will have two seasons of eligibility due to the extra year the NCAA granted all players due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The addition gives the Purple Eagles 14 scholarship players for next season, assuming senior forwards Nicholas Kratholm, Jordan Cintron and Greg Kuakumensah — who have not announced their intentions — return for their extra season of eligibility. Senior guard Justin Roberts announced he will be returning, while wing Kobi Nwandu — the Purple Eagles' leading scorer last season — left the program to pursue a professional career.
Seniors in their extra season of eligibility do not count toward each program's limit of 13 scholarships. Niagara has three scholarships available, should it decide to use them.
