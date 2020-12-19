Purple Eagles run away from Fairfield, 81-61

It's hard to beat the same team on back-to-back nights. Or at least it's supposed to be.
Niagara University men's basketball followed Friday's 68-51 win over Fairfield with an 81-61 victory Saturday, closing on a 17-4 run to earn the weekend sweep.
The Purple Eagles (2-3, 2-2 Metro Atlantic) got a 3-pointer from Raheem Solomon just before the halftime buzzer to take a 37-34 lead into the locker room, then went on an 11-3 run to open the second. The Stags (1-7, 1-3), who trailed by double digits for the entirety of Friday's second half, wouldn't get closer than five.
"I think everybody kind of stepped up at different points throughout the game and beat a really good Fairfield team that came in and played really, really well, shot the ball well and gave us a lot of problems," NU coach Greg Paulus said. "We were very fortunate to make a few winning plays over the last five, six minutes. And hopefully we can continue to learn from these experiences."
Niagara committed just seven turnovers for the second straight night and forced 14, leading to an 18-7 edge in points off turnovers. And while the Stags were shot 50% from deep (11 for 22), they made only 9 of 26 tries inside the arc (34.6%).
NU was dominant inside, doubling up points in the paint (36-18). Senior forward transfers Kobi Nwandu and Jordan Cintron both went 6 of 8 from the floor, finishing with 17 and 13 points, respectively.
Junior Marcus Hammond was the offensive star, breaking out of a bit of an early-season slump. The preseason first team All-MAC guard scored 24 points on just 13 field goal attempts, hitting 4 of 7 3-pointers while leading Niagara in rebounds (8), assists (3) and steals (3).
"I thought Marcus was aggressive, and we want Marcus to be aggressive," Paulus said. "He's going to make the right play, whether that's for himself or a teammate. He's a great teammate and we have a lot of confidence in him to to make the right decisions for for us."
The Purple Eagles were still without sophomore Steve Levnaic and freshmen Touba Traore and Tahjae Hill, who are all dealing with injuries. Solomon played only seven minutes as he continues to work his way back.
While the back-to-back wins are certainly encouraging, Paulus pointed out that his team is far from a finished product.
"I thought each game that we played, our team has gotten a little bit better the more experiences and time that we've been able to compete together," he said. "You know, we still haven't had had a full, healthy lineup. And so it's been a little bit different with the different lineups and positions and things like that."
Still, this weekend, it worked. And Niagara will have a chance to build on that momentum Tuesday, when it travels to Albany for a 3 p.m. non-conference matinee. After that, the Purple Eagles will head home for winter break, returning to MAAC play Jan. 1 and 2 and Iona.
"We've had so many different games canceled over the last couple of weeks," Paulus said. "And so we had a game and there was a cancelation and it worked out with both teams, and we're grateful for the opportunity to get out there and compete."
He added: "Hopefully we can continue to learn and grow. That's what we're gonna try to focus on."
NU hockey will also play Tuesday after the scheduled game against Battle of the Bridge rival Canisius was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Golden Griffins. Instead, Niagara will host another local rival, RIT.
