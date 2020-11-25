Purple Eagles to play 'Cuse

Niagara University men's basketball will take on Syracuse for the second straight season.
The Purple Eagles will open their 2020-21 season at 7 p.m. next Thursday at the Carrier Dome, both schools announced Wednesday.
NU and the Orange played for the first time in 19 years when they met Dec. 28, 2019 in Syracuse. The Orange won 71-57 in a game Niagara kept relatively competitive.
Nick MacDonald, then a freshman, scored a career-high 26 points, helping NU hold a 33-8 advantage in bench points and win the second half, 30-29.
Niagara coach Greg Paulus, of course, was raised in Syracuse, starring in football and basketball at Christian Brothers Academy. After four years playing basketball at Duke, he returned to the gridiron for the Orange as a graduate quarterback and team captain in 2009.
Syracuse went 18-14 last season and won its first ACC Tournament game before the COVID-19 pandemic forced an early end to the season. Syracuse returns four of five starters, including junior guard Buddy Boeheim (15.3 ppg.). Coach Jim Boeheim is in his 45th season in charge of the program at his alma mater.
