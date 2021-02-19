Purple Eagles work back as season winds down

With four games left in a normal year, Niagara basketball would be prepping for the stretch run of the regular season, trying to round into peak form before the start of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament.
But this is the year of COVID-19, meaning things are never normal.
The Purple Eagles (7-9, 6-8 MAAC) are set to play their first game this month at noon today against conference-leading Siena (8-2, 8-2) at the Gallagher Center.
Niagara last played Jan. 30 when it upset the Monmouth Hawks. It was supposed to play Iona on Feb. 10 but announced a COVID pause on Feb. 8.
NU just returned to practice Tuesday, and though it's still played more conference games than all but five MAAC teams, it's now playing catch-up with only a handful of games left.
"One of the things we try to do is try to get a little bit of rhythm and timing back," said head coach Greg Paulus. "... It's a little bit different as opposed to if you were coming down the stretch here in the final few games."
The Saints will certainly present a challenge. They're the defending conference champions and return MAAC Player of the Year Jalen Pickett, who was the unanimous selection by the coaches to repeat this season.
Siena was also unanimously selected to repeat as MAAC champion. It leads the conference in scoring margin (6.2), scoring defense (61.9 points against) and field goal percentage (44.5%).
Pickett (13.1 points per game) is joined by Jordan King (13.3) and Manny Camper (13.2) in averaging double figures. Camper leads the MAAC and ranks 11th in the nation in rebounds per game (10.7).
"They've had a great year," Paulus said. "... When you watch them on film, look at the job that coach (Carm Maciariello) has done there, there's a lot of challenges on both ends of the floor."
The Purple Eagles may still be without third-leading scorer Justin Roberts (right foot/ankle), who's missed the last six games, and freshman big Touba Traore (left foot/ankle), who's only played four games this season. Paulus said both were to be evaluated "at the end of the week."
NU did get a minor reinforcement over the break. Julian Mackey, who had verbally committed to join the Purple Eagles in the fall, enrolled early. The 6-foot-3 guard from Grayson, Ga., was prepping this year at The Skill Factory, and with a scholarship open, Paulus decided it'd be beneficial to get him in the program sooner rather than later.
"It's a great opportunity for him to start his journey at Niagara where he can come in and be a part of the last part of the season," Paulus said. "He can have an opportunity to start classes here and start building those relationships with his teammates and start working out for himself, get acclimated to how we do things at Niagara."
Paulus said it will take Mackey some time to get up to speed, so while he wouldn't rule out the freshman making an on-court appearance, it would be a surprise to see Mackey get impactful minutes right off the bat.
Niagara and Siena also play at noon Sunday.
After some last-minute schedule shuffling, Niagara women's basketball will host Saint Peter's for a pair of 5 p.m. starts today and Sunday.
The Purple Eagles (2-4, 2-4 MAAC) were scheduled to play Manhattan this weekend, but the Jaspers announced a COVID pause on Wednesday.
NU split a pair of games at Rider last weekend, winning Saturday and losing on Sunday.
The Peahens (7-12, 6-7) are currently fifth in the conference.
The game marks a homecoming for Saint Peter's junior Nickelle O'Neil, the Amherst native and Cardinal O'Hara product who spent last season playing for Niagara County Community College. O'Neil, who has appeared in all 19 games this year, will face some familiar foes in NU leading scorer Angel Parker (O'Hara) and reserve forward Aubrey Halloran (NCCC).
NU hockey played its first game since Jan. 10 in Friday, dropping a 1-0 decision at Mercyhurst.
The Purple Eagles (2-9-3, 1-8-3-1 Atlantic Hockey) put 22 shots on Lakers goalie Kyle McClellan, who was perfect on the evening.
Mercyhurst (8-10-1, 7-7-1-1) scored the game's only goal 14:37 into the first, and NU goalie Chad Veltri finished with 19 saves.
The two teams play again at 7 p.m. tonight, this time at Dwyer Arena.
