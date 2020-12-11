Quarantillo in the cage tonight

The Associated PressIn this Dec. 7, 2019 file photo, Ransomville native Billy Quarantillo celebrates a victory against Jacob Kilburn during a mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night in Washington, D.C.

 Gregory Payan

Lewiston native Billy Quarantillo will take part in his third bout in mixed martial arts' top promotion tonight at UFC 256 in Las Vegas.

Quarantillo, who is 2-0 in UFC and 15-2 in his professional career, will face Gavin Tucker (12-1, 3-1 UFC) in a match that was supposed to take place in April but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quarantillo, No. 41 in Tapology.com's worldwide featherweight rankings, is the betting favorite (-170) over Tucker, who is ranked 44th.

The bout is part of the card's prelims, which start at 8 p.m. and will be carried on ESPN2.

