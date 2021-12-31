Quinnipiac's late 3 squashes Niagara's comeback bid

HAMDEN, Conn. — Dezi Jones had a season-high 20 points with eight assists as Quinnipiac topped Niagara 77-68 on Friday.
The Bobcats opened a 16-point lead at halfitme after going 8 of 14 from 3-point range in the first 20 minutes. They canned 11 3-pointers in the game to offset 17 turnovers.
The Purple Eagles rallied on a 13-2 run on three consecutive triples from Rob Brown and Justin Roberts to trim the lead to two with 6 minutes, 25 seconds remaining. Qunnipiac would not allow them to get any closer as Jacob Rigoni hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to five with 20 seconds left.
Jacob Rigoni and Kevin Marfo each had 14 points for Quinnipiac (7-4, 2-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win.
Jordan Cintron had 14 points for the Purple Eagles (5-7, 0-3). Justin Roberts added 13 points and Marcus Hammond had 12 points.
Niagara's game at Manhattan was postponed Sunday. The Purple Eagles return to action in a rematch with Quinnipiac at 1 p.m. on Jan. 8 at the Gallagher Center.
