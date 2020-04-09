Racing loved Dan Baughman

Danny Baughman loved racing and racing loved him back, eight-fold.
A breath of fresh air on the Ransomville Speedway Streets Stocks circuit a few decades ago, Baughman, who died last week at the age of 48, made friends everywhere his mostly successes took him, despite the competitive nature of the sport.
From fellow drivers to sponsors and fans alike, condolences have been pouring in over the past week after hearing the unexpected news that the mild-mannered No. 8 had died on April 2 at Buffalo General Hospital.
A few of the people I've spoken with in recent days remarked how much Dan enjoyed hunting with his father and the outdoors in general. A former teacher of Danny's, Michael Lewandowski, posted a heart-felt condolence to him on the Union-Sun & Journal website in which he described him as, “one of my outstanding students at LHS.”
“(He was) one of the few students who would actually talk with his teachers — and he loved talking about bow hunting and archery,” Mr. Lewandowski said.
Throughout his life, Baughman also had an affinity for real speed, no matter what time of year it was. This was most demonstrated by the countless times you could find him riding snowmobiles, four-wheelers and the like.
Throughout his great years at the Big R, whose staff from top to bottom always had nice things to say about him, Danny could always be seen working on his fabulous-looking race car at his parents' Town of Lockport home, or you could occasionally see it parked at Jeff Shaft's garage on Park Avenue for some engine work — next door to my home.
It stood out impressively every where he took it.
But Baughman wasn't in it for just show. He was also a top-finisher almost every week and his name would often appear in the sports pages of the US&J, where he was also featured in other articles, along with his trusty crew.
Former Big R public relations director Tana Robinson always used to say that Baughman brought one of the nicest-looking cars to the Streets Stock division each week and I know Danny took a lot of pride in that, but he also took pride in the respect he earned as a talented and clean driver.
A lot of us in Lockport also remember Danny fondly as one of the city's most popular bartenders for years at Tony Ciarfella's Diamond Restaurant on State Street.
What's obvious to anyone who ever met him was how much Danny loved life and lived life to the fullest.
He touched us all.
Follow veteran Lockport sports reporter/editor John D'Onofrio on Twitter at @JohnD'Onofrio7.
