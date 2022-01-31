Randall: Remembering Rob "Boober" Johnston

One of the hardest things about getting older is losing people. As you get older the names of the people who pass away become more and more familiar. While it is certainly sad when we lose someone, if they are of a certain age, we usually do a much better job of coming to terms with their death.
When we lose someone at a young age it can be completely devastating. The Lockport basketball program and to a greater extent the Lockport community received devastating news when Rob "Boober" Johnston passed away last week.
Many of you reading this likely are familiar with Boober's story, but for those aren't, Boober started helping the Lockport basketball program in the early '90s while he was a student at Lockport. What likely started as 1- or 2-year plan of being a student manager ended up becoming a gig that spanned almost three decades. While the head coaches and players changed throughout the years, Boober remained. Johnston volunteered hundreds, maybe thousands of hours with the program and never once sought compensation. As someone who grew up with the program, I remember numerous times seeing Boober at practice, clearly exhausted from working the previous night but never once letting the fatigue seep into his upbeat mood.
My personal friendship with Boober goes back to 1996. I tell this not to make his death about me but to illustrate Johnston's compassion and kindness. When I was 5 years old, my dad would often go to Lockport basketball practices and help with the team. Quite often I would tag along and as everyone became ingrained in practice, Boober would at times become my unofficial babysitter on the sidelines. He was never asked to do it, he just went out of his way to because he was such a kind man. As I got older and would go to games or practices, Boober would always make it a point to go out his way to come ask how school was going.
In no ways was I unique. Dozens and dozens of others shared the same bond with Johnston. For many athletes, Boober was the cool uncle who you not only trusted but always provided a good laugh. Not only was Boober someone you could lean on when dealing with the typical stresses of being a teenager, but for many he was someone who became a close friend long after your playing days. He was invited to many of our weddings and was in our fantasy football leagues. When I became a father, he was one of the first people to reach out and even bought my daughter a gift.
A few years back when Boober was no longer able to help with the Lockport basketball program because of his work schedule, I wrote an article thanking him for everything he had done. I had dozens and dozens of people reach out to me. They didn't reach out to me because of anything I specifically did, they reached out because of the immense respect they had for the person I was writing about. I always knew he was beloved but the responses really hammered home just how much. My parents were given free dinner at a local restaurant because the owner was so elated to see Boober getting some well deserved recognition.
Boober loved St. Patrick's Day and loved going to Danny Sheehan's. He was a huge Duke basketball fan and an even bigger Bills fan. I am a huge Tennessee Titans fan, and whenever we'd play the Buffalo Bills I always knew I'd hear an earful from Boober in the week leading up to the game. The night before Boober passed away, Duke looked awfully shaky in a game against the Clemson Tigers. I had texted him, "Duke looks awfully shaky." I never got a response. Later that night I found out why and like many, I was absolutely heartbroken. Some time later, I looked at my final texts with Boober and got a chuckle. He had sent me a picture of Josh Allen after Allen caught a two-point conversation to take the lead against my Titans. I jokingly responded that I hated him. He responded, "Love you lol."
I think I speak for everyone when I say, "We love you too, Boober."
Respond to Lockport’s Ethan Randall at ethanjamesrandall@yahoo.com.
