3rd straight NCGC title for JJ Napoli

Lockport's J.J. Napoli earned his third straight Chestnut Meadows Club Championship recently at the Niagara County Golf Course.
Napoli, the course record holder, captured the title with a 54-hole score of 209 (7 under par) 70-72-67.
Keeping it all in the family, Rich Napoli (J.J.'s dad) won the C Flight and also the Seniors Championship with scores of 78-86-81=247. Other Flight winners were Brad Priebe (A) 75-77-73=226, Bob Robinson (B) 75-82-76=233 and Bob Spencer (D) 85-83-84=252.
J.J. broke the all-time county golf course individual record by shooting an 18-hold score of 63 on July 12, 2018. Napoli's unprecedented 18-hole round shattered Dan Graney's 54-year-old record of 65 by two strokes. Graney's old course record of 65 was tied in the mid-1980s by professional golfer Lonnie Nielson, who was competing in a Pro Am at the NCGC.
Prior to club championships in 2017, 2018 and this year, Napoli finished just two strokes back of Joe Anderson's winning score of 224 in 2016.
LOCAL RACING
Fan Appreciation Night
RANSOMVILLE — It's “Fan Appreciation NIght” with a full card of racing on tap this Friday night at Ransomville Speedway, sponsored by Nutrien Ag Solution, Niagara Frontier Publications, the Youngstown Fire Company and Bub's Backyard Speedway.
The first 100 kids that come through the gates will get a ride in a real Ransomville Speedway race car prior to the racing program at 7:15 p.m.
Fans are encouraged to come out and support their favorite drivers by wearing shirts, hats and jackets, making signs, decorating the grandstands or anything else they can come up with to show why their driver is number one to them.
The points races have remained unchanged from last week thanks to racing being rained out this past Friday. The biggest benefactors from that rain out were Modified drivers Erick Rudolph and Mat Williamson, who are currently first and second respectively in Krown Undercoating Modified points.
Both drivers would have missed Friday's race because they were attending Centennial Weekend at the Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, N.Y. Rudolph holds a 23-point lead over Williamson coming into this Friday.
Rudolph, Williamson and the rest of the Krown Undercoating 358 Modifieds will be back in action this Friday plus the Investors Service Sportsman, Ki-Po Chevrolet Street Stocks, Gippster’s Collision Mini Stocks and Stevenson’s Hardware Novice Sportsman.
Pit gates will open at 5 p.m. with grandstands opening at 6 p.m. Grandstand admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students (ages 13-17 with valid school ID), $8 for children ages 9-12 and kids 8 and under are free. Pit admission is $27 for member, $32 for non-member.
