ROYALTON — The Rams just keep inching closer and closer to where they want to be.
Roy-Hart boys basketball had a strong first-half showing in its Dec. 12 game against Albion, but succumbed in the second half, falling 61-41 to the Purple Eagles in the first Niagara-Orleans matchup of the year at Royalton-Hartland Central School. The Rams (X-X) may have slipped that night and in games since, but they seem poised to make up for a tough 2018-19.
Head coach Joe Pawlak was pleased with the first-half performance, especially being without one their top players in sophomore forward Gavyn Boyle. Although Boyle’s status for the year is unclear due to injury, Pawlak enjoyed seeing his kids’ willingness to carry-on without him.
“Obviously, the kids could’ve just gone in a shell, but they really responded. They played hard, I’m really happy with how they battled,” Pawlak said. “Unfortunately we ran out of gas a little bit in the third quarter.”
Having to adjust to playing without Boyle, the Rams’ offense seemed rather spread out. Tommy Ragonese was able to have his coming out party with 17 points, 15 rebounds and a block. He was aided by co-team captain Canyon Wood, who spaced the floor with his three 3-pointers, to finish with nine points. Wood also added three blocks defensively.
Coach Pawlak has made some moves with Boyle’s injury; Rhett Goodwin moved over from the wing to the high-post on offense, who Pawlak mentioned as a kid who has started out the season rather well. Goodwin should help what already seems to be a strength for R-H, with the team touting many capable big men in the frontcourt.
“It’s just guys trying to find their role. We’ve got a lot of bigs, not a lot of guards,” Pawlak said. “So we’re trying to kinda work out the kinks in terms of the spacing. We’ve made some adjustments from last year and, like I just told the guys, now we’ve just got to stay together. I think it’s coming, I really do. I believe in these guys, I think they’re a great group, they’re staying together.”
Handling the responsibilities in the backcourt will be Wood and fellow senior captain Reed Albee. With a slate of Newfane, Medina and Wilson still looming here in his sixth season at the helm, Pawlak believes “we’re gonna be right there with ‘em” once R-H is fully entrenched in N-O play.
Ragonese should be a focal point for the Rams once they get to that point, as the junior is just now acclimating himself on the varsity level.
“Last year they kept me on JV and it (helped) build my confidence,” Ragonese said. “So it just kind of transitioned better than if I got pulled up. Last year, I wouldn’t have been as confident, so this year’s just a lot easier making the transition just being able to, you know, be confident in the paint.”
Pawlak sees what Ragonese may not even see in himself yet, which pushes the Rams’ head man to tap into his 6-foot-5 center’s potential.
“I challenge him every day. We played at East Aurora on (Dec. 10) and he got shutout in the first half, no points,” Pawlak said. “But I got into him at halftime and he’s the type of kid he always responds. He knows I’m hard on him, but he responds and he has no idea how good he could be yet.
“ ... Deyonci Farley (No.) 15 for Albion, he’s a hell of a player, player of the year last year in our league and I challenged (Tommy). There’s some good bigs in this league, and I think we’ve got three really good ones, if not four with Aiden Petrie our young coming up. But (Ragonese is) as good as all of them.”
Ragonese sees what Roy-Hart put together in the first half and he feels that that team can show up more often than not this winter.
“I think the first half did really show what we could be this season. We were only down two, but that was just the free throws,” Ragonese said after being down 28-26 at the half. “Like we were playing really good. Second half, every team has kinda like down points in games and ... we just kinda stuck in that in the second half. But I think the first half definitely kind of exemplified how we can play this season.”
Last season’s Rams had 15 players on the roster, much different from this year’s group that only has nine. Pawlak applauded the ‘18-’19 team for their grit for fighting through a tough 3-18 season and he believes that last year’s group has laid the groundwork for how the Rams attack this season.
“The seniors last year too, the way the kind of laid the foundation going into this year,” Pawlak said. “Despite it wasn’t the results we wanted, these guys kept working, they stayed with it. We’re kinda saying we wanna just burn the ship; we wanna move forward, we wanna keep going. We wanna remember what those guys did, the foundation they laid but it’s a new team, a new year, we’re playing aggressive, we’re playing hard.
“We’re all in, we’re all together right now and we just kinda wanna build off that standard we set last year and just keep moving into this year and I think we’re getting there. It’s not there what it needs to be yet but I think these guys are gonna keep working, there’s no doubt in my mind and we’re gonna keep getting after it.
For more from sports reporter Khari Demos, follow him on Twitter @riri_demos.
