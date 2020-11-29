Record day has UB near ranking

The Buffalo Bulls are on the brink of being nationally ranked for the first time in their football history after another record-breaking display of dominance by All-American candidate Jaret Patterson and an offense that now leads the country in scoring.
UB was effectively ranked 27th in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Sunday. Following a 70-41 victory against previously unbeaten Kent State on Saturday at UB Stadium, almost half of the voters included the 4-0 Bulls on their ballots, with two ranking them as high as No. 19. That amounted to 56 poll points, second-most after North Carolina (65) among teams outside the rankings, and it puts UB closer to achieving Top 25 status than ever before.
“It’s good to have that buzz around the program,” Patterson said. “We made a statement. Not just in the MAC, but the whole country, that the Buffalo Bulls can play football. That we have a top-tier Group of Five team.”
Patterson made the strongest statement by rushing for a Mid-American Conference record 409 yards and tying the NCAA FBS record with eight touchdowns. He was named Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week on Sunday after posting the second-highest rushing yardage total in FBS history and becoming the first player in 30 years to run for eight scores in a game.
Stating that he felt like he had “superpowers” from being chosen to wear the rotating No. 41 jersey memorializing former UB player Solomon Jackson, the junior running back set UB’s single-game rushing record for the second week in a row and third time in his past six games.
“I just wanted to represent that number really well and I hope I did that (Saturday),” Patterson said.
Having run for 301 yards in his last outing, Patterson became the first FBS player with consecutive 300-yard games since the NCAA’s all-time rushing leader, Ricky Williams, accomplished the feat in 1998. Williams gained 663 yards and scored 11 touchdowns during that stretch for Texas. Patterson had 720 yards and 12 touchdowns the past two weeks.
Patterson now leads the country in rushing yards per game (230), yards per carry (8.6) and scoring (24 ppg). He has 920 rushing yards through the seasons’ first four games, something no FBS back has done since at least 2000. Patterson’s 16 rushing touchdowns are one behind the national leader, Alabama’s Najee Harris, who has played twice as many games, and are as many as the previous UB single-season record held by Niagara Falls’ James Starks and Lee Jones before Patterson scored 19 last season.
“It’s honestly shocking,” UB left tackle Kayode Awosika said. “It amazes me just how much how turns it up as the game goes. When others are getting tired, he’s getting more and more intense.”
Patterson averaged 11.7 yards per rush Saturday, and with Kevin Marks adding 97 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries (6.1 average), the Bulls set program for points (70) and rushing yards (515) in a game.
UB now leads the nation in scoring (50.8 ppg) and average yards per play (8.0) and is second in rushing offense (323.5 yards per game). Kent State came into UB Stadium with the top-ranked scoring offense and still leads the nation in total yards.
“I took it personal,” Patterson said. “We felt they haven’t played nobody really in the MAC, not a top-tier team in the MAC. And we are definitely a top-tier team.”
UB can clinch the MAC East division title and secure a spot in the conference championship game with a win Saturday at Ohio. The Bulls have not won in Athens since their 2008 MAC championship season. Ohio won last year’s meeting in overtime at UB Stadium, and won in 2019 against a visiting Bulls team that was 9-1 and was receiving votes in the AP poll.
“It’s the revenge tour,” said Awosika, quoting UB linemate Jack Klenk. “We had Miami of Ohio, now we had to take care of Kent State.
“Ohio is next.”
