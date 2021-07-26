Reichert gets off the schneid with Porter Cup win

Nearly everyone at Niagara Falls Country Club was rooting for Ben Reichert on Saturday. Mother Nature and the golf gods included.
The East Amherst native became the first Western New Yorker since Buffalo's Ward Wettlaufer in 1965 to capture the Porter Cup, leading the 62nd edition of the tournament wire-to-wire and finishing at 11-under par with a 2-under 68 in Saturday's final round.
"I can't put it into words right now," said an emotional Reichert, who hadn't finished higher than 40th in his last nine tournaments and played only six rounds as a redshirt senior this year for the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
The victory was his first since 2019, when he won both the Florida and New York amateur championships. A win could not have been further from Reichert's mind coming in.
"It's just been such a struggle for him over the last year, so he came into this tournament not really expecting much," said Reichert's dad, Brian, who caddied for his son throughout the victory. "And maybe that was the key.
"... He said he was really playing well this week up until the rain-out day (Wednesday). He played over at River Oaks and had a terrible day, and that's when he called me and just said, 'Just be prepared, Dad,' because he knew I was gonna be on the bag all week."
Playing in his sixth Porter Cup, the 23-year-old Reichert created his own fortune most of the week. He carded only three bogeys over the entire 72 holes, going 29 straight without in one stretch after shooting a 6-under 64 to jump ahead Thursday.
He needed a bit of luck to close the deal.
Up one stroke on Elmira, Ontario's Garrett Rank — the NHL referee and tournament favorite — heading onto the par-4 17th, Reichert crushed his tee shot right, a future souvenir in one of the many backyards lining NFCC. But the shot hit a tree and bounced back into the center of the fairway.
"I thought I lost the tournament," Reichert said. "... When I saw it kick out, I mean, I couldn't believe it."
Reichert stepped up and hit an iron, yelling in exclamation as it sailed to front of the green and set up one of a handful of key pars.
Rank, playing one group ahead, bogeyed 18, meaning Reichert needed at worst a 4 on the par-3 closing hole to win.
Reichert clubbed down to a 7-iron in an attempt to play it safe off the tee, but he walloped his shot over the green. As the ball headed for Mountain View Drive, it hopped and hit a spectator's seat, stopping in play. Reichert finessed a chip just in front of the hole and closed with par.
"I owe somebody a drink there on 18, jeez," Reichert said. "Seventeen, too. A couple good breaks there coming in but I'll take them."
Rank, in his 10th Porter Cup, finished second and 9-under. New York City's Ethan Ng and Amesbury, Massachusetts' Chris Francoeur tied for third at 8-under.
Ng was one stroke back until the 17th hole. While setting up his approach shot, his practice swing cleared some debris, improving his lie enough to incur a two-stroke penalty.
Reichert's chief competition most of the day, Norway's Herman Senke, had a chance to tie with a 1-foot eagle putt on the par-5 11th, but it lipped out. He remained one stroke back of Reichert until the par-4 14th, when his tee shot sailed left, caught a tree and bounced out of bounds. He re-teed, and his approach from the right rough sailed over the green and into an unplayable area on the back of a hill.
After another drop penalty, a chip and a two-putt, Senke carded an 8 on the hole and fell back to 6-under. He finished at 4-under, tied for 10th.
Locally, Anthony Delisanti, the recent Niagara Wheatfield graduate headed to Valparaiso, came in with a 2-under 68 Saturday, his second under-par round in his first Porter Cup. He finished at 1-over, tying for 22nd and earning an automatic big into next year's tournament.
Matthew Pawlak, the NW grad who just finished his senior season at Niagara University, placed 65th at 22-over. His coach at NU, Niagara Falls native Stosh Kajfasz, came in 72nd at 34-over.
Kajfasz's cousin, Niagara Falls Police detective and NFCC club champion Paul Kudela, was 71st at 29-over. The man Kudela edged for the NFCC crown, Grand Island's Nicholas Morreale, placed 70th at 28-over.
Rocco Randazzo, the Lewiston-Porter junior-to-be, was 73rd at 36-over.
62ND PORTER CUP
Final Leaderboard
Place Name To Par R1 R2 R3 R4 Total
1 Ben Reichert -11 64 70 67 68 269
2 Garrett Rank -9 68 72 63 68 271
T3 Ethan Ng -8 67 68 69 68 272
T3 Chris Francoeur -8 68 68 66 70 272
T5 Jack Lundin -7 68 74 67 64 273
T5 Cade Breitenstine -7 70 65 69 69 273
T7 Jimmy Zheng -6 70 70 68 66 274
T7 Laurent Desmarchais -6 74 6 65 69 274
T7 Carson Bacha -6 69 68 69 68 274
T10 Skip Berkmeyer -4 66 72 69 69 276
T10 Steven DiLisio -4 71 69 67 69 276
T10 Herman Sekne -4 67 70 65 74 276
