REIGN DELAY

Months before the COVID-19 pandemic came upon us, concerns were growing among veteran local officials, referees and umpires over the future of their beloved part-time “profession.”
More than a month into a devastating state shutdown, officials and coaches said this week that the time's never been more critical to recruit than today, especially with so many current veteran members ready to retire.
“Usually, by now we would have already had a handful of meetings just before the start of the 2020 high school season, but like everything else, that's been put on hold right now — just like other leagues,” said Mike Stover, president of the Lockport Umpires Association, a chapter of the New York State Umpires Association.
The LUA officiates Section VI high school baseball and recreational softball and baseball throughout Niagara and Orleans Counties. Stover said there are currently just over three dozen members.
“All our members took the first part of the two-part state certification exam in early March and passed. The second part was due at the end of this month but with Covid-19, that's been put on hold.” Stover said the state certification exam involves 100 multiple choice questions. A score of 80 percent is needed to pass in order to be certified to cover local high school baseball and local league games.
“It's also mandatory that each umpiring chapter have at least two members meet each year with the state president, Ron Gabriel, who rotates meeting with chapters around the state, and we did that in Niagara Falls in late January, but we had all of our members there, because we make it mandatory for all all our members to be at that important, annual meeting,” Stover said.
Stover said there are several members of the LUI who are about to retire and recruiting hasn't been easy in recent years with the growing number of abusive parents and fans in leagues that feature younger and younger players.
“We're not recruiting younger people across the nation today. I umpire baseball games but I also do football and I can see how local officials are starting to age out,” Stover said.
“We've had a couple of younger people starting out, but more and more guys are either starting to retire or talking about it and we're not replacing them.”
Stover and others, including veteran umpire Tony Nemi and Barker long-time skipper Rob Mucha, said abusive people at games aren't helping officials recruit new members.
“The money is good, you can work as many games as you'd like they font have to work every night and you get paid right away. People don't realize that it's a great part-time job,” Nemi said.
“Because a lot of these younger kids who are good umpiring prospects have grown up in these competitive youth leagues and they've seen and heard the abuse that these umpires take,” said Nemi, a Niagara County legislator.
“A lot of the newer umpires were catchers on their high school teams and they adapt right away because they've been behind the plate before and are used to the ball coming at them. For others not used to that perspective, there's a learning curve there and that's why we usually start them off in the younger leagues, but even they're so competitive today and these new recruits are taking a lot of unnecessary abuse.”
Mucha, an all-star player at Roy-Hart and veteran Raiders baseball coach, said it's critical that a new core of younger umpires be recruited.
“Like every profession in life, it takes a while to develop that craft and master it,” Mucha said. “But just as important as mastering the techniques and form, positioning, is the relationships you develop with coaches and players. When you've coached as long as I have and you've seen the same umpire every year, you develop a better relationship with him and it makes everything do so much more enjoyable.
“We definitely need an influx of younger, enthusiastic people,” Mucha said. “In my 21 years of coaching, one my favorite things about going to a baseball game is not just working with my players, but collaborating with that umpire that I've become friends with over many years — and some of these guys used to umpire me when i was in high school.”
For more information how you can become an umpire, contact Stover at 880-6510.
