Back in the days when Niagara University was building a men's basketball tradition, major upsets were few and far between. Winning seasons and postseason tournaments, yes, but victories the fans could talk about for years, not so much.
NU has played a number of highly ranked teams, from No. 2 Louisville in 1966 to top-ranked Kansas in 1997, without a victory. The 1969-70 team with Calvin Murphy upset once-beaten and seventh-ranked Penn in the NCAA Tournament and seventh-ranked Tennessee in the semifinals of the 1969 All-College Tournament. With Murphy, upsets were possible.
Significant as those victories were, there have been two that stand out and one of them happened 35 years ago today. It was such a stunner, the university celebrated it for the rest of the season. Students and fans wore purple and white buttons inscribed "We beat St. John's" with the date below — December 15, 1984.
It happened in the Niagara Falls Convention Center, now the Seneca Niagara Casino. The Fourth Street arena never gave NU much of a home-court advantage. Crowds were sparse; students generally snubbed it unless archrivals St. Bonaventure or Canisius were in town.
But on that night a crowd of more than 6,000 streamed in to see Niagara take on one of its longest-standing rivals, a Big East Conference bully ranked fourth nationally and coached by future Hall of Famer Lou Carnesecca.
The St. John's roster included four of the greatest players in school history, including small forward and three-time All-American Chris Mullin, point guard Mark Jackson, forward Walter Berry and 7-foot center Bill Wennington. All of them would play in the NBA, with Wennington winning three championship rings during the Chicago Bulls' dynasty led by Michael Jordan.
Niagara Gazette sports staffer Tom Koller, NU's beat writer, painted a bleak picture with a story the day before the game, calling it David vs. Goliath and itemizing the considerable talents of the players Coach Pete Lonergan's team would encounter.
"I doubt there was a line on that game," Koller wrote in an e-mail, "but one could imagine Niagara being a 20-plus point underdog in today's bet-happy world."
Adding to the long odds of a Niagara victory was St. John's 11-game winning streak against the Purple Eagles dating back to the 1972 NIT semifinals, when NU advanced to the championship game against Maryland with a 69-67 victory at Madison Square Garden.
St. John's won its first five games of the 1984-85 season, living up to its No. 7 preseason ranking. Niagara, on the other hand, was 3-2 and struggled to beat Hartford a few days earlier.
Looking back this month, Lonergan said "I think we were looking past Hartford to St. John's. We beat Penn before that so we felt we were on the right track."
Joe Arlaukas, a 6-foot-8 sophomore from Rochester, was Niagara's main weapon. Lightly recruited, he scored 17.8 points per game that season and averaged 8.5 rebounds, both team highs. He went on to a long and successful pro career in Spain after he was drafted in the fourth round by the Sacramento Kings in 1987.
Joe Alexander, a 6-foot-4 junior whose family was on hand for the game, was getting his first start of the season and scored 15 points in the upset, three above what would be his season average. The rest of the lineup included senior forward Gerry Henry, junior guard Reed Watts, sophomore point guard Gary Bossert from Kenmore West High School, junior forward Leon Blalock, freshman guard Juan Neal and forward Ricky Wilcox.
Koller asked Lonergan what it would take to win.
Lonergan, in his fifth year at the helm, said "I'm going to sit them down and say, 'OK, we just beat the fourth-ranked team in the nation. It was the biggest upset of the year. Now, how did we do it?' I'm hoping they will come back and tell me we controlled the tempo of the game and made them work hard on defense to get the ball back."
He pointed to another necessity recently.
"The key was any time you play a team better than you, and they were better on paper but not on the floor that night, you have to make shots early. That puts you in position."
The Purple Eagles checked that box too.
With an enthusiastic crowd behind it, Niagara took a 26-21 lead with with 6:41 left in the first half. Given that NU made 11 of its first 13 shots, a slim five-point margin was indicative of how difficult it would be subdue the Redmen (now known as the Red Storm) when Niagara cooled off.
Lonergan had his team play zone all night and wasn't worried that it would play into the hands of Mullin, the Redmen's top offensive threat who could score off the drive or from the perimeter.
"We knew Mullin wouldn't take any bad shots," Lonergan said. "And every time he got the ball, we got in his face."
St. John's took a 37-32 lead at intermission but a 9-0 Niagara run gave the home team a 45-41 lead with 14:41 left. The sense of an upset grew as NU extended the margin to 49-43 on an Alexander layup.
A 14-5 run put St. John's ahead 57-54 with 7:12 to go. Arlaukas, using his quickness all night to grind it out against the 245-pound Wennington, scored from the baseline and then from the lane after a Henry steal to give NU a 58-57 lead with 2:23 to go.
By now, as Koller wrote, the fans were standing, pounding the bleachers and chanting "NU! NU! NU!" The lead grew to 60-57 with 1:54 to go when Bossert broke the press and Neal converted the one-and-one.
Arlaukas rebounded a desperate St. John's shot while being fouled by Mullin and made both free throws for a 62-57 lead with 40 seconds left.
"I got all nervous," Arlaukas said later. "I forgot what was happening. We had it. All we had to do was hang on to it."
Mullin's two free throws cut it to 62-59 with 13 seconds to go. Bossert missed a free throw with 12 seconds left but St. John's bungled the final possession, losing the ball out of bounds to Niagara.
"Frankly, I and many of my scribe colleagues on press row kept waiting for St. John's to make a run, but it never came," Koller wrote in his e-mail. "And the longer the game went on, with Niagara going toe-to-toe with St. John's, the louder the convention center got what with those metal bleachers and the students sensing a huge upset. And then when the final buzzer sounded, it was absolute bedlam. The students came rushing on to the court, shattered the glass backboard (maybe both) and just swarmed the players. You had thought they won the national championship!"
Lonergan walked down to shake hands with Carnesecca and found out someone had tried to swipe the coach's blazer with meal money in the pocket. Then the backboard crashed, scattering glass all over the court.
"The students tried to cut down the nets and they pulled the backboard down," Lonergan said. "Then they carried Arlaukas on their shoulders with 'Rocky' playing in the background."
Mullin, who would win the John Wooden Player of the Year Award at the end of the season, led St. John's with 21 points. Arlaukas had 20 for Niagara.
New York Times reporter, William C. Rhoden, summarized it. "Niagara swarmed the Redmen on defense and wore them down on offense, shooting 53 percent from the floor. ... The Redmen found themselves outshot and outmaneuvered by the inspired Purple Knights." He called them the Purple Knights throughout his story.
Carnesecca, who retired eight seasons later with a school-record 526 victories and 24 postseason appearances in 24 years, was gracious in defeat.
''You have to give Niagara all the credit,'' Carnesecca told Rhoden. ''They played a marvelous game, they followed their plan to the best. They played good defense and they made their shots. … It was just one of those nights where we didn't shoot well and didn't move. They had it tonight. It was their game.''
The story didn't end there.
After the loss, St. John's won its next 19 games and was ranked No. 1 in the Jan. 29, 1985 Associated Press poll after knocking off then-No. 1 Georgetown and Patrick Ewing three days earlier. They remained there for the next five weeks.
Niagara enjoyed a residual benefit as it was mentioned more than once on national telecasts as the only team to have beaten St. John's.
The Redmen went on to the Final Four, losing to Georgetown in the semifinals.They finished 31-4, three of the losses coming at the hands of the Hoyas. A seven-game winning streak toward the end of the season allowed Niagara to finish 16-12 in what was Lonergan's last season.
The Vincentian rivals have played only twice in the past 11 years and last met in December 2015.
The upset could be argued as the greatest in NU history. Any debate would have to include another shocker. That one happened in 1961 when St. Bonaventure was ranked second nationally to Ohio State, the only team to beat the Bonnies in 22 games up to then.
St. Bonaventure had routed NU at the Student Center (now the Gallagher Center) by 20 points and was shooting for its 100th consecutive win in the Olean Armory with Sports Illustrated on hand for the milestone event.
Led by Al Butler, Joe Maddrey and Kenny Glenn, Niagara stole the spotlight, 87-77, another shining moment for the "Purple Knights."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.