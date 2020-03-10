Roy-Hart pair named N-O's top swimmers

MIDDLEPORT — A pair of Royalton-Hartland swimmers have been named Niagara-Orleans League Swimmers of the Year for the 2019-20 season, as voted on by league coaches.
Just a junior, Carter Green of the Rams went undefeated in the N-O this past season. He placed first in both the 200 and 500 freestyle finals at the annual all-league meet and was a member of R-H's winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.
At the Section VI Class C Championship, Green placed second in the 200 freestyle and was first in the 500 free. At the annual state qualifier meet, Green placed seventh in 200 freestyle and was third in the 500 freestyle.
Meanwhile, Roy-Hart senior Kayla Hagen placed first in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke at the All-League Meet, breaking both school records.
Hagen was on both the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams for the Lady Rams, breaking school records and the 200 relay in the league championships.
At the GRNO Crossover meet Kayla placed second in the 50 freestyle, breaking a school record. She was also first in the 100 backstroke, setting a new league and school record, as well as the record-breaking relay quartets.
This is Hagen's sixth year of swimming on the Roy-Hart varsity.
“Both swimmers are outstanding athletes in the pool,” said Roy-Hart head coach Dottie Barr.
