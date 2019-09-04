Rudney nets pair in GI win at Lew-Port

YOUNGSTOWN — Freshman midfielder Ella Rudney tallied two goals on Wednesday night and senior keeper Lydia Sweeney left her basketball at home and made some big second-half saves, sparking the visiting Grand Island Lady Vikings to a 4-1 win over Lewiston-Porter, topping Niagara Frontier League girls soccer action at Elia Field.
Senior Eve DiCarlo opened the scoring seven minutes in on a beautiful cross from senior co-captain Brooke Amato in the 2019 league opener for head coach Dave Bowman’s Lady Vikings (1-0 NFL, 3-0 overall) and his team coasted from there, opening up a 3-0 halftime lead with additional goals from sophomore Jessica Whitfield and Rudney.
“Yeah, absolutely that was important getting off to a right start,” coach Bowman said of his team’s 75th straight NFL regular season win. Grand Island has won five straight NFL championships and are the favorites to repeat again this year.
“Rudney played well in the middle and distributed the ball well,” Bowman said.
“She got a couple goals, so that should be huge for her confidence,” Bowman said. “Brooke (3 assists) and Eve had nice games — all our midfielders contributed, our defense stepped up and Lydia (one of the top girls high school basketball players in Western New York) made a couple big saves.”
The second half was a much different story, especially when Lew-Port’s Lenee Bowes found the back of the net early on to cut the Lady Vikings lead to 3-1. That got the partisan crowd more into the game, but Rudney scored again with eight minutes to go to put the game out of reach.
“It’s a very good win for us because they’re one of the top teams,” Rudney said in her first-ever, post-game interview. “God, it was super physical.”
With the loss, head coach Norm Forney’s Lady Lancers dropped to 1-1 in the NFL. They are 1-3 overall.
“It came down to who finished and who didn’t finish,” said Forney, who got a great game out his goal scorer Bowes and outstanding sophomore midfielder Sarah Woods among others.
“I’m taking a lot of positives from this game. Yeah, we lost the game and we don’t like the score, but when you look at the two goals their keeper saved and if you look at how we controlled the ball and how we moved the ball, there were a lot of positives to take from that game. We really dug down deep and didn’t give up when we were behind.
“They’re strong, they’re technical, they’re fast and well coached and they have some talented kids. I could say the same thing about us, but I think we were just missing that little bit of an edge. They could finish and we struggled to finish.”
GAME NOTES: Thanks to Lew-Port athletics director Brad Halgash and the entire Lancers staff for everything ... The game referees were Mark Kaczmarek and John Kramer.
