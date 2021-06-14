Rudolph gets another win at Big R

Third-generation Ransomville driver Erick Rudolph has been dominant at his home track so far this season.
Rudolph picked up his third win in four tries Friday night as Behm Automotive and Clark Rigging & Rental presented racing action at Ransomville Speedway.
Locals Scott Kerwin (Newfane) and Jaren Israel (Wilson) also won, while Batavia's Dante Mancuso and Alden's Sam Junkin were victorious in the night's other two races.
Greg Martin and Chad Brachmann were on the front row for the 30-lap feature for the Krown Undercoating Modifieds with Martin taking the lead and Rudolph, Ryan Susice and James Sweeting racing in the top five.
On lap five, Rudolph would pass Martin to take over the lead. Brachmann and Martin would battle for second with the veteran Brachmann taking over the runner-up position on lap 10. Susice would battle with shop mate Martin for third place, using the inside of the speedway. Martin would hold off Susice at the race’s halfway mark, as Rudolph continued to show the way, showing a near three-second advantage over the field. Susice would finally take over the third spot on lap 19. Rudolph would go on to score his third win of the season.
Cameron Tuttle and Kerwin brought the Investor’s Service Sportsman to the green flag for their 25-lap feature with Kerwin taking over the lead. Brett Martin and Dave DiPietro battled for third place in the early laps with Derek Wagner racing inside the top five and Martin eventually pulling away from both DiPietro and Wagner.
Martin would reel in Tuttle and the two would battle for second place as Kerwin pulled away from the field. Brett Senek would battle with Wagner for fifth place at the halfway mark. Kerwin pulled away from the field to win his second of the season.
Israel and Chris Dziomba set the pace in the 20-lap feature for the KiPo Motors Street Stocks, and it was Israel showing the way. Pete Stefanski would quickly take over second and then go after Israel for the lead. Anthony Guthrie, James Loveland and Mike Kramarz raced inside the top five as Israel and Stefanski pulled away from the field. Israel would increase his lead over Stefanski as the race went on.
Dziomba hit the turn two wall on lap 12 to bring out the caution. Guthrie would close in on Stefanski and Israel on the restart, taking over second momentarily before Stefanski regained the position with five laps left. Israel and Stefanski would quickly pull away once again in the closing laps, with Israel holding on to score the win by 0.043 seconds.
Mancuso would pull away early from his front-row starting position in the 15-lap feature for the Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks. Cole Susice would quickly take over second and would start to close in on Mancuso for the top spot. Mancuso and Susice would pull away from the field, with Mancuso eventually cruising away with the win.
Jake Bansmer and Junkin were on the front row for the Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman feature with Junkin showing the way. The lead duo would pull away from the field, battling for the lead. Just as Bansmer would have passed Junkin on lap 11 for the lead, Abby Castile hit the front stretch wall to bring out the first caution of the event.
Brandon Close spun in turn four to bring out another caution on lap 13, a crash that gobbled up Robert Henning. Junkin held off Bansmer on the ensuing two-lap shootout for his second win this season.
Thursday at the Little R, James Strasburg won the $100 lap special for the Slack Karts Junior 1; Colin Spatarico won the Finish Line Auto Detail Senior Heavy; Jeff Anstett won his fourth Fisher’s Automotive Senior Lites feature; Anthony Pollow, like Anstett, won his fourth Fitzgibbon Contracting and Construction Junior 3 feature of the season; Jacob Schulz won his third SJE Shocks Junior 2 feature; and Raelyn Just, Ryan Barry and Cole Schumacher picked up wins in the Just Signs & Designs Novice.
This week, the Little R is set to return Thursday for a full card of SANY New York Go-Kart racing. Pit gates will open at 5 p.m. and racing will get underway at 7. Grandstand admission is free.
Friday, Triple T Towing presents the first Demolition Derby of the season at the Big R. Bailey Brothers Landscaping and 87 Buff presents a full card of Krown Undercoating Modifieds, Investor’s Service Sportsman, KiPo Motors Street Stocks, Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks and Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman. Pit gates will open at 5 p.m., grandstands follow at 6 and racing will begin at 7:15. Races will also stream live at www.dirttrackdigest.tv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.