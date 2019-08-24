Rudolph takes fifth win of the year at Ransomville

Tom Stevens/Ransomville SpeedwayErick Rudolph of Ransomville picked up his fifth win of the season in the Krown Undercoating 358 Modifieds on Friday night at Ransomville Speedway during Fan Appreciation Night presented by Nutrien Ag Solution, Niagara Frontier Publications, the Youngstown Fire Company, Faery’s Nursery and Bub's Backyard Speedway.