Sabato: Get excited to open the sports section again

I could not wait to open the newspaper every Saturday morning as a kid.
Laid bare were the scores, statistics and photographs from high school sports around the area. Whether it was seeing if my school received a photograph or to see how local rivals performed the previous night, the newspaper was prime viewing.
Media landscape has changed through the years. I can find scores and stats in a 280-character tweet or a variety of websites, but there is still one place to find in-depth stories about local athletes: the newspaper.
And I want to be the person to tell those stories each day. More importantly, I want people to be excited to open the newspaper, curious to find which team, athlete or coach has been spotlighted that day.
There are few experiences more fulfilling than overhearing someone say, “I read this great article in the paper today,” or, “You had a great story today.” It is not fulfilling for vain reasons, but because those stories are important.
College and prep athletes work hard, and their exploits are worth noting. Whether it is a prolific scorer on the basketball court or precision passer on the football field, they deserve the spotlight. Even more important are the stories that emerge outside the lines — the athlete who is devoted to the community or has overcome a setback to excel on the field, court or mat.
I had the privilege of working in the Greater Niagara community once before for the now-defunct Lockport Star. People were welcoming and the stories shared were even better. After five years away — two in Wisconsin and three in South Dakota — I am back with Greater Niagara Newspapers and I cannot wait to get reacquainted with local athletes, coaches and parents.
But I can’t tell these stories alone.
I am extremely accessible, so send me emails, tweet to me, and because I plan to be in the community constantly, approach me. Tell me what you like, what you don’t like, and if there is a story that needs to be told, send it my way.
Whether it is cross country, field hockey, football, soccer, swimming or volleyball, I plan to be up to speed and aware of the area’s best. And I plan to bring those stories through old-fashioned print, video and social media.
So get ready. I’m set for a fun ride with all of you.
New GNN sports reporter Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com and on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
