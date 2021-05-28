Scottie O'Bryan, NCCC's 'golden unicorn'

When his diamond dream was deferred by injury, Scottie O’Bryan thought about the college coach whom he always felt believed in him the most.
Detouring to Niagara County Community College, the Siena College transfer infused the Thunderwolves with athletic traits that inspire coach Matt Clingersmith to exalt O’Bryan as “a golden unicorn” in the junior college ranks. The sophomore outfielder was named MVP for the regional champion NCCC team that qualified for the NJCAA Division III World Series starting tonight in Greeneville, Tenn.
O’Bryan is back on the basepath to Division I, having verbally committed this week to Virginia Commonwealth University, and on the radar of Major League scouts.
Earlier in the spring, however, O’Bryan nearly walked away from his blossoming redemption story.
A week before the season, O’Bryan learned his adopted father was diagnosed with lymphoma and he contemplated returning home to Syracuse.
“It was really tough on me,” O’Bryan said. “I considered not playing, because I already had a few scholarship offers before the season. I wanted to go home and support my mom, because my sister is away at college.
“But talking to my mom and dad, they both wanted me to be here doing what I love. I kind of used that as fuel to perform. I dedicated this season to my father. I really look up to him, how strong he is. And how strong my mother is in handling all of this.”
O’Bryan has been NCCC’s most outstanding field performer, batting .487, which ranks third among NJCAA D-III players, and leading the country with 35 stolen bases in 36 games. Half of his 56 hits have gone for extra bases (14 doubles, three triples, six home runs) and he’s scored 49 runs while driving home 37.
In the lone game his parents were able to attend April 18 at Finger Lakes CC, O’Bryan belted a home run.
“That was a pretty special moment,” he said.
“Special,” also is the word Clingersmith used to describe O’Bryan’s athletic skills. Having won more than 500 games coaching at NCCC over the past 15 seasons, Clingersmith has recruited and developed more than 100 scholarship players. None have measured up to the 6-foot-2, 215-pound O’Bryan, who runs the 60-yard dash in under 6.6 seconds, clocks above 90 mph on his throws form the outfield and hits the ball with an exit velocity above 100 mph, Clingersmith said.
“He changes the game with his speed,” Clingersmith said. “If you walk him, he’s on second and third the next two pitches. We knew he had great athleticism and ability. But we didn’t know he was this special.”
When NCCC assistant Jeff Ziemecki first laid eyes on O’Bryan, he was reminded of Wynton Bernard, the speedy outfielder he coached for two seasons at Niagara University who was drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2012.
“In terms of being a five-tool player, he’s the best I’ve seen here at NCCC,” Ziemecki said. “I’d be surprised if he doesn’t get drafted this year.”
Representatives from the Oakland A’s, Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks have come to watch O’Bryan play this season. Playing in the double-elimination national championship tournament will bring more scouting attention.
This year’s MLB Draft is 20 rounds, down from the 40 in year’s past. “Under the old rules, he 100% would’ve been drafted,” Clingersmith said. “He’s still a borderline, fringe guy for this draft. And even if he doesn’t get drafted this year, his future is bright.”
O’Bryan was recruited to Siena as a pitcher but shoulder and elbow injuries derailed his development on the mound. Wary that the Saints weren’t committed to letting him expand his game, O’Bryan left Siena right before the start of the 2019-20 academic year.
“I was sitting at the kitchen table with my mom, we were about to go back-to-school shopping, and I told her I didn’t want to go back,” O’Bryan recalled. “Getting injured was tough on my mental and my physical. They weren’t giving me too many chances to hit and didn’t really see me as an outfielder. I couldn’t do it anymore.”
“Remember Matt Clingersmith?” O’Bryan asked his mother. “He always showed interest in me as a two-way player. They have a great program and I think I am going to reach out to him.”
O’Bryan was aware that Kyle LaPlante had bounced back to NCCC from NU before moving on to play at Purdue. “Even though I’m from New York,” O’Bryan said, “I didn’t really want to stay in New York for my whole career.”
Informed that his former travel baseball teammate Bryce Moore was transferring from NU to NCCC, O’Bryan only became more eager to join the Thunderwolves.
“It’s been a dream come true here,” O’Bryan said. “I didn’t always have a lot of coaches that had my back. Cling really stuck his neck out there for me and gave me a chance when other people were giving up on me. And I couldn’t be more grateful to him and the other coaches here for that.”
