Season ends for NCCC men

An excellent season ended prematurely Saturday for the Niagara County Community College men's basketball team.
The Thunderwolves, ranked No. 16 in this week's NJCAA Division II poll, fell to Genesee CC for the second time in 11 days, 82-80 in the Region III semifinals at Erie CC's Burt Flickinger Center in Buffalo.
NCCC was humming along, up 72-58 with 6:02 to play when the Cougars made their move. They rattled off eight straight points, though the Thunderwolves were able to recover and take a 80-72 lead in a pair of Hunter Anderson free throws with 2:21 left.
GCC closed on a 10-0 run, scoring eight in the next minute. Jalen Willis hit the clincher, coming down with an offensive rebound with 16 seconds left and hitting a shot jumper with just 7 to play.
"We didn't play well the last five minutes of the game," said NCCC coach Bill Beilein. "They had, in the last three minutes, two 25-foot 3s and three and-1s."
Beilein wouldn't chalk the loss up to a few lucky shots, though. The Cougars got out and ran off NCCC misses and makes, and the Thunderwolves didn't answer.
"It was more about stopping them in transition. They did a great job of making sure they drove it straight to the paint," he said. "... Some of our guys relaxed a little."
And so ends NCCC's season, a 24-6 campaign with five of those setbacks coming in the final 30 seconds of regulation.
It's a let down, certainly, but Beilein said his message in the locker room was for his players to look forward.
"(We talked about) the growth as men and handling adversity and being able to finish the rest of the semester out with goals we set as far as academics go."
Beilein expects to lose nine of the 10 players on his roster, with only freshman guard Adam Hosseini returning. Six of his other players have concrete scholarship offers from four-year schools, while three others are in the market.
— Mike Meiler
Akron 86, UB 73
AMHERST (AP) — Loren Cristian Jackson matched his career high with 35 points, Xeyrius Williams posted a double-double and Akron beat Buffalo 86-73 on Saturday.
Xeyrius Williams scored 14 points with 13 rebounds and Channel Banks had 14 points and nine rebounds for Akron (22-7, 12-4 Mid-American Conference).
Jeenathan Williams had 18 points and nine rebounds for Buffalo (18-11, 9-7), Antwain Johnson scored 12 points and Jayvon Graves had 11 points and three blocks.
Buffalo led 38-37 at halftime and the game remained close until the last six minutes. Cristian Jackson broke a tie at 69 with a pair of free throws and Akron wrapped it up using a 17-4 run.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
NCCC 116, Jamestown CC 48
The NCCC women, ranked 11th in the country, experienced no such setbacks, cruising in their regional opener.
Aubrey Halloran led the way with 31 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three blocks, while Nickelle O'Neil added 24 points, five rebounds, six assists and six steals.
Lockport native Cierra Harrison scored 15 points while Newfane's Paige Embrosky scored 10, moving within 15 points of 1,000.
The Thunderwolves (28-1) host a GCC team they beat twice by a combined 76 points at 1 p.m. today for the Region III championship and a spot in the national tournament in Sanborn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.