Finally, there's a sense of normalcy for Niagara University men's basketball.
Entering his third season as head coach, Greg Paulus had his first full summer of recruiting and offseason workouts, with Patrick Beilein and COVID-19 mostly in the rearview mirror.
The Purple Eagles are deep and experienced, with eight players in their fourth or fifth seasons. Six of those players have been with Paulus since he took over as head coach, stepping in for Beilein just ahead of the 2019-20 season.
"I think the preseason has been really good for us. finally being able to have an offseason we haven't really had a chance to have that those last two years that Coach Paulus has been here," said guard Justin Roberts, a graduate student in his fourth year at Niagara. "Being able to have that offseason has really helped us prepare for the season, so we have high hopes for sure."
Here are a few key storylines with Niagara set to open a new season tonight at Xavier:
NOTHING WRONG WITH OHIO
The Purple Eagles will play their first five games in the Buckeye State, starting tonight at the Musketeers (7:30 p.m., FS1). They travel to No. 17 Ohio State on Friday, then play three games at Youngstown State as part of The YSU/J. Arnold Wealth Management Company Basketball Tournament.
Paulus was an assistant at Ohio State for six seasons under Thad Matta, who also gave current Xavier coach Travis Steele his start as an OSU graduate manager in 2004-05.
"Doing that at their places, it's gonna be a great opportunity for us to play against some some crowds and I think we're going to learn a lot about our group and have a chance to continue to grow for some of the best teams in the country," Paulus said.
Niagara will play at Youngstown State on Nov. 19, 20 and 21st, taking on Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, the University of St. Thomas and finally Youngstown State as part of a multi-team event.
The Purple Eagles play Nov. 29 at Colgate before their home and Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opener Dec. 3 against Monmouth.
MOVING UP IN THE MAAC
Despite returning the core of teams that finished fifth and sixth in the MAAC during Paulus' first two seasons, the Purple Eagles were picked to finish 10th in the 2021-22 preseason coaches poll.
"At the end of the day, those standards and rankings don't really matter," said senior Marcus Hammond, a two-time All-MAAC guard who was picked to make the first team this preseason.
NU will test how far familiarity and experience will go, with most of the rest of the conference getting a makeover during a wild summer of transfers, fueled by new NCAA rules and the extra year granted to players due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Defending champion Iona, led by Hall of Fame head coach Rick Pitino, was unanimously selected to finish first.
NEW FACES
The 2021-22 Purple Eagles aren't completely the same team from last year. Leading scorer Kobi Nwandu, who joined Hammond as an All-MAAC second teamer last season, elected to chase a professional career, while third-leading scorer Raheem Solomon elected to give up basketball to focus on his studies, per a team spokesperson.
Paulus and his staff added 6-foot-7 graduate transfer forward Sam Iorio, who averaged 7.6 points and 3.8 rebounds as a redshirt junior last season for South Alabama, starting 11 of 25 games. The Allentown, Pennsylvania native opened his career at American University, earning a spot on the 2017-18 Patriot League All-Rookie team while averaging 14.9 points and 6.5 boards.
Incoming at guard are 6-3 junior college transfer Noah Thomasson and 6-4 freshman Robert Brown III.
All three started the Purple Eagles' 95-55 exhibition victory over Division III Cazenovia College on Nov. 1.
Iorio is certainly capable of replacing Nwandu's production in the frontcourt, though they play different styles. Brown and Thomasson will be among the players with the opportunity to fill in for Solomon.
"Obviously, we love and miss Ra and we always loved to have him on the team, but we definitely have some other pieces now that can step in and contribute," Roberts said.
Roberts added that Iorio and Nwandu "bring different things to the floor, but they both do things really well that complement our team."
FANS IN THE STANDS
The exhibition victory over Cazenovia was a key point well before tip-off.
Fans returned to the Gallagher Center for the first time since Feb. 29, 2020, having sat out all last season due to COVID-19.
"It was 612 days (since our last) opportunity to play in front of people," Paulus said after the win. "That was just an awesome feeling for our team and group and we just want to thank everybody for coming out."
"We were all really excited to finally be able to play in Gally and have our friends and family and everybody else come support us, so it meant a lot," Roberts said. "It didn't really matter who we were playing. It was just great that we got a chance to play on our own court again in front of everybody else."
Any fans over 12 years old interested in watching NU at home this season will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Fully vaccinated fans are not required to wear masks, although it is strongly encouraged by Niagara.
•••
The NU women also open today, at 1 p.m. against Loyola (Maryland) at the Gallagher Center.
Seventh-year head coach Jada Pierce has some local flair, led by second team All-MAAC guard Angel Parker and her younger sister, incoming freshman Aaliyah.
The Cheektowaga natives and former Cardinal O'Hara stars will attempt to help NU move up after finishing eighth in the MAAC last regular season. Angel was a preseason first-team selection, while the Purple Eagles were projected to finish seventh.
Niagara also returns each of its top-five scorers from last season, including senior guards Ally Haar and Maddy Yelle and junior forwards Olivia Mason and Sydney Faulcon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.