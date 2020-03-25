This is the complete 2020 Section VI varsity football schedule that was released this week by chairman Ken Stoldt.

Thursday and Friday game times are 7 p.m., unless noted, while Saturday game times are 2 p.m., unless noted:

 

WEEK ONE

Thursday, Sept. 10

JFK at Alden, 6 p.m.

Lockport at Hamburg

 

Friday, Sept. 11

Canisius at Bennett

Niagara Wheatfield at Grand Island

Hutch-Tech at Clarence

Orchard Park at Williamsville North

Frontier at Lancaster

Sweet Home at Starpoint

North Tonawanda at Williamsville South

Kenmore West at Jamestown

West Seneca West at McKinley (at Riverside)

Williamsville East at Medina

East Aurora/Holland at West Seneca East

Burgard/Arts a Iroquois

Pioneer at Cheektowaga

Newfane at Lew-Port

Lake Shore at Eden/NC

WNY Maritime/Health Sciences at Dunkirk, 7:30 p.m.

Maryvale at Olean

Depew at Albion

Fredonia at Southwestern

CSP at Ch. Lake/Westfield/Brocton

Springville at Gowanda/PV

Silver Creek/Forest at Portville

Salamanca at Randolph

 

Saturday, Sept 12

Akron at St. Mary’s (1 p.m.)

Tonawanda at Lackawanna (1 p.m.)

Wilson at Cleve Hill

South Park at Niagara Falls

Falconer at Catt/LV, 6 p.m.

Amherst at Kenmore East (7 p.m.)

Franklinville/Ellicottville at All./Limestone (7 p.m.)

 

WEEK TWO

Thursday, Sept. 17

Williamsville South at Sweet Home

Williamsville North at Frontier

Starpoint at Williamsville East

Bennett at Clarence

Kenmore East at South Park

 

Friday, Sept. 18

Silver Creek/Forest at East Aurora/Holland

Burgard at West Seneca East

Lancaster at Orchard Park

Amherst at North Tonawanda

Jamestown at Grand Island

Iroquois at Cheektowaga

Lew-Port at Pioneer

Dunkirk at Lake Shore

Maritime/HS at Depew

Olean at Southwestern

Albion at Maryvale

Fredonia at Portville

Falconer/CV at All/Limestone

Salamanca at Ch. Lake/West/Brocton

Lackawanna at Eden/NC

Springville at Randolph

JFK at Wilson

Gowanda/PV at Catt./Little Valley

Newfane at Medina

Tonawanda at Akron

 

Saturday, Sept. 19

Franklinville/Ell. at CSP (1:30 p.m.) at Clymer

Alden at St. Mary’s

Timon-St. Jude at Cleveland Hill

McKinley at Kenmore West

Niagara-Wheatfield at Lockport

Hutch-Tech at Niagara Falls (4 p.m.)

 

WEEK THREE

Thursday, Sept. 24

Lackawanna at JFK (5 p.m.)

Frontier at Bennett

Cheektowaga at Burgard at Riverside

 

Friday, Sept 25

Clarence at Lancaster

Starpoint at Williamsville South

North Tonawanda at Kenmore East

Williamsville East at Amherst

Niagara Wheatfield at W. Seneca West

Jamestown at McKinley at Riverside

Pioneer at East Aurora/Holland

West Seneca East at Lew-Port

Iroquois at Timon-St. Jude

Maryvale at Lake Shore

Albion at Olean

Depew at Dunkirk, 7:30 p.m.

A/Limestone at Fredonia

Ch. Lake/West/Broc. at Falconer/CV, at Falconer

Alden at Springville

Eden/NC at Gowanda/PV

Medina at Tonawanda

Wilson at Akron

Portville at Salamanca

Catt./LV at Silver Creek/Forest.

Randolph at F/E at Ellicottville

 

Saturday, Sept. 26

Niagara Falls at Orchard Park (1 p.m.)

Maritime/HS at Canisius (1 p.m.)

Southwestern at CSP (1:30 p.m.) at Sherman

Grand Island at Lockport

Hamburg at Kenmore West

Williamsville North at Hutch-Tech at Riverside

South Park at Sweet Home

Cleveland Hill at Newfane

 

WEEK FOUR

Thursday, Oct. 1

Bennett at Niagara Falls (4:30 p.m.)

South Park at North Tonawanda

Amherst at McKinley

 

Friday, Oct. 2

Orchard Park at Frontier

Lancaster at Williamsville North

Lockport at Clarence

Ken East at Starpoint

Sweet Home at Williamsville East

St. Francis at Williamsville South

Hamburg at Jamestown

West Seneca West at Grand Island

West Seneca East at Iroquois

EA/Holland at Cheektowaga

Pioneer at Springiville

Lake Shore at Albion

CSP at A/Limestone

Olean at Depew

Dunkirk at Fredonia

Ch. Lake at Southwestern

Lackawanna at Alden

Eden/NC at Silver Creek/Forest.

Tonawanda at Wilson

Portville at Randolph

Timon at Frank/Ell., at Franklinville

O’Hara at Catt./Little Valley

 

Saturday, Oct. 3

Salamanca at Falconer/CV (1:30 p.m.) at CV

Gowanda/PV at JFK (1:30 p.m.)

Medina at Cleveland Hill

Akron at Newfane

Maryvale at Maritime/HS

St. Mary’s at Hutch-Tech at Riverside

 

WEEK FIVE

Thursday, Oct. 8

Depew at Maryvale

Alden at Eden/NC

 

Friday, Oct. 9

Williamsville North at Bennett

Hutch-Tech at Frontier

Clarence at Orchard Park

North Tonawanda at Starpoint

Williamsville South at South Park, at Riverside

Williamsville East at Kenmore East

Niagara-Wheatfield at Jamestown

Lockport at West Seneca West

McKinley at Hamburg

Amherst at Sweet Home

Cheektowaga at West Seneca East

Lew-Port at East Aurora/Holland

Iroquois at Pioneer

Maritime/HS at Lake Shore

Olean at Dunkirk, 7:30

Albion at Medina

CV/Falconer at Fredonia

Wilson at Southwestern

CSP at Salamanca

JFK at Springville

Silver Creek/For at Gowanda/PV

Cleveland Hill at Tonawanda

Timon-St. Jude at Akron, 7:30 p.m.

F/E at Portville

Randolph at Catt/Little Valley

 

Saturday, Oct. 10

Newfane at Lackawanna (1 p.m.)

Grand Island at Kenmore West

Burgard at St. Mary’s

A/Limestone at Ch. Lake/West/Brocton (7 p.m.) at CL

Niagara Falls at Lancaster (7 p.m.)

 

WEEK SIX

Thursday, Oct. 15

Iroquois at Lew-Port

Newfane at Tonawanda

Lake Shore at Depew

Williamsville East at South Park

 

Friday, Oct. 16

Orchard Park at Bennett

Frontier at Clarence

Niagara Falls at Williamsville North

Hamburg at Grand Island

Sweet Home at North Tonawanda

Kenmore East at Williamsville South

Starpoint at Amherst

McKinley at Niagara-Wheatfield

Kenmore West at West Seneca West

West Seneca East at Pioneer

Burgard/Arts at East Aurora/Holland

Maryvale at Cheektowaga

Dunkirk at Albion

Ch. Lake/West/Brocton at Fredonia

Southwestern at All-Limestone

Gowanda at Alden

JFK at Eden/NC

Medina at Wilson

Catt/LV at Salamanca

Frank/Ell at Silver Creek/For

Randolph at Timon

 

Saturday, Oct. 17

Portville at St. Mary’s (1 p.m.)

Falconer/CV at CSP (1:30 p.m.) at Panama

Jamestown at Lockport

Lancaster at Hutch-Tech at Riverside

Akron at Cleveland Hill

Olean at Maritime/HS

Jamestown at Lockport

 

WEEK SEVEN

Thursday, Oct. 22

Bennett at Hutch-Tech (6 p.m.) at Riverside

Williamsville North at Starpoint

Akron at Medina

Pioneer at Burgard at All High

 

Friday, Oct. 23

Jamestown at Orchard Park

Depew at Lancaster

Frontier at Hamburg

Grand Island at Sweet Home

North Tonawanda at Tonawanda, 6 p.m.

Clarence at Niagara Falls

South Park at Amherst

Williamsville South at Williamsville East

Kenmore West at Kenmore East

Alden at Niagara-Wheatfield

West Seneca West at West Seneca East

East Aurora/Holland at Iroquois

Cheektowaga at Lew-Port

Lake Shore at Olean

Maritime/HS at Albion

Dunkirk at Maryvale

C Lake at Randolph

All-Limestone at Portville

Southwestern at CV/Falconer, at Falconer

Silver Creek/For at Salamanca

Catt/LV at Frank/Ell., at Ellicottville

 

Saturday, Oct. 24

Eden/NC at Springville (11 a.m.)

Gowanda/PV at Lackawanna (1 p.m.)

Cleveland Hill at JFK (1:30 p.m.)

Fredonia at CSP (1:30 p.m.) at Clymer

Lockport at McKinley at Riverside

Wilson at Newfane

 

WEEK EIGHT

Friday, Oct. 30

Portville at Catt/LV

Salamanca at Frank/Ell, at Franklinville

Randolph at Silver Creek/Forestville

 

