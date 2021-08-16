Senek, Israel score memorial wins at Big R

Reigning track champion Brett Senek from Ransomville won the Sean Letts Memorial for the Investor’s Service Sportsman on Friday night at Ransomville Speedway. The race was round three of the Western Region for the Sportsman Super DIRTcar Series, and Senek’s third win of the season at the Big R.
Wilson's “Showtime” Jaren Israel was victorious in the John Susice Memorial for the Ki Po Chevrolet Street Stocks; “The Renegade” Ryan Susice from Ransomville won his second Krown Undercoating Modifieds feature of the season; Dante Mancuso from Batavia won his sixth Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks feature of the season; Jake Bansmer from East Aurora won his fifth Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman feature of the 2021 season in action presented by Modern Corporation, Faery’s Nursery & Landscaping and Tim Hortons.
Dave DiPietro and Senek were on the front row for the Letts Memorial with Senek in the lead and AJ Custodi, Noah Walker and Scott Kerwin making up the top five. Andrew Smith spun in turn one to bring out the race's first caution on lap five. Smith was running sixth at the time and luckily no other cars were involved in the incident. Immediately on the restart, Derrick Borkenhagen and Jessica Kriegisch hooked together in turn four. On the restart, Senek would continue to lead over Kerwin, Derek Wagner. DiPietro and Zach George.
George and DiPietro made contact on the front straightaway, however, though DiPietro was able to continue, only losing two positions on the track. Brett Martin would bring out the caution on lap 15. Senek, Kerwin and George took off into the top three following the restart, with Wagner running in fourth and a battle for fifth between Custodi and Austin Susice.
Custodi tagged the wall in turn two to bring out the caution on lap 22 and DiPietro had nowhere to go and got collected. Both cars were towed off. Wagner regained third from George on the restart while going three-wide with Kerwin. Kerwin would close the gap on Senek for the lead in the late going, but Senek was able to hold on to score the emotional win.
James Loveland and Pete Stefanski brought the KiPo Chevrolet Street Stocks to the green flag for the Susice Memorial, and it was Stefanski taking over the lead with Mike Kramarz, Anthony Guthrie and Israel racing inside the top five. Israel and Guthrie would battle for several laps with “Showtime” moving into third place on lap 10.
Israel would pass Kramarz to take over second and by lap 21, would take over the lead from Stefanski. “Showtime” would pull away for his eighth win of the season. Stefanski, Kramarz, Guthrie and James Loveland would complete the top five.
Steve Lewis Jr. and Ryan Susice were on the front row for the 30-lap Krown Modifieds and it was Lewis showing the way. Jeff Jepson and John Smith got together in turn four to bring out the first caution on lap five. Susice would take over the lead on the restart and pull away from Lewis with Erick Rudolph, Mat Williamson and Greg Martin behind.
With Susice well in command, Rudolph and Williamson would catch Lewis, with Rudolph taking over second at the halfway point. Williamson would move into third on lap 17, with Lewis and Chad Brachmann racing inside the top five. Rudolph would close the gap on Susice while the leader encountered lap traffic. Rudolph would catch Susice and would go side by side with Susice edging out Rudolph to pick up the win.
Curtis Rung and Rich Conte brought the Mini Stocks to the green flag for their feature event with Conte showing the way. Chris Miller raced in third and was quickly followed by Bill Weller Jr. and Mancuso. Mancuso would pass Weller on lap four to take over fourth place and would challenge Miller for third. Rung slowed on the back straightaway and drove into the infield on lap six, ending his strong run.
Mancuso would take over second place on lap seven and would start to reel in race leader Conte. Conte and Mancuso would pull away from the field. Weller would break the right front and pull into the pits with three laps remaining while running inside the top five. Conte would slow with two laps remaining and pull out of action. Mancuso would pick up the win over Miller, Rocco Conte, Ryan Plante and Nick Tarnowski.
Brandon Close and Colby Adamczyk were on the front row for the Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman feature event, with Adamczyk showing the way and Bansmer taking over second from Close. Bansmer would take over the lead prior to the halfway mark and would pull away from the field. Bansmer would roll to his fifth win of the season.
Thursday was another night of SANY New York Go-Kart action at the 1/16th-mile Little R. Colin Spatorico picked up another victory in the Finish Line Auto Detail Senior Heavy division; Eric Veihdeffer picked up the win in the Fisher’s Auto Repair Senior Lites; Aden Harris won the Fitzgibbon Contracting and Construction Junior 3; Abigail Fisher won the SJE Shocks Junior 2 feature event; Levi Herriven and James Strassburg Jr. scored the wins in the Slack Karts Junior 1; Gabriel Rodriguez, Jenson Cook and Jake Schrader picked up the Just Signs and Designs Novice wins; and Tanya Bills was victorious in the Powder Puff race to cap off the night.
The Little R is back in action this Thursday for a full card, with gates opening at 5 p.m. and free racing starting at 7.
Friday, Ransomville returns to action for a full card of racing plus the second visit of the season for the Crate Late Models. The Late Models will be running under RUSH rules and the race will pay $1,000 to win. The entire racing program will be streamed live on www.dirttrackdigest.tv with pit gates opening at 5 p.m., grandstands at 6 and racing getting underway at 7:15. A foot race will take place during intermission.
GOLF
Beaver Island GC
RJ Tanguay won the Club Championship over the weekend, shooting a 160.
Flight winners were: A — Dave Carminati, 169; B — Pat Conn, 165; C — Dave Porter, 176; and D — Greg Glaeser, 190.
HORSESHOES
Lockport Horseshoe League
• Jerry Page went a perfect 5-0 and posted the high five-game handicap score (418) while Carolyn Slaughter went 4-1 with the high single scratch score (58) to lead Attitudes over Pizza Oven, 22-8.
Phil Winter had the top showing for Pizza Oven at 3-2.
• Gopher Ground went 5-0 while Randy Ground and Tommy Geiss both finished 4-1 in Smoke Rings' 24-6 win over Niagara Hotel. Fay Ground has the high five-game handicap score in the win, a 429, while Randy Ground had the high single scratch score of 54.
Sophie Martinez and Scott Huntington both went 2-3 for Niagara Hotel.
• Charlie Buttery was 5-0 and Jim Cox and Adrion Dobbs both went 3-2 as Ski Lodge edged E&M Properties, 16-14.
Dave Kulak, Robert Berry and Rich Mehls all went 3-2 in the loss, with Berry posting the high five-game handicap score (409) and Kulak having the high single scratch score (62).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.