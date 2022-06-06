Sisters McCarthy, Kennedy last of the Langs to buoy NCCC golf

Kennedy and McCarthy Lang have carried on a sibling tradition golfing for Niagara County Community College. This week they blaze a trail among the first group of female players competing at the NJCAA Division III Championships.
Following along the fairways of brothers Hogan and Murphy in representing NCCC at the national tournament, the Lang sisters tee off today at Chautauqua Golf Course, joining the Thunderwolves’ regional champion men’s team in the 72-hole event.
“I’m really excited,” Kennedy said. “It’s a great experience that I never thought I would be able to do.”
Kennedy started playing competitive golf in her sophomore year at NCCC, having been a varsity athlete in track and field, cross country and swimming for Royalton-Hartland. She picked up the game in the family backyard and growing up around Willowbrook Golf Course, where she now works in the pro shop, and regained interest through her friendship with Anthony Delisanti, the Buffalo District Golf Association champion from Niagara Wheatfield who qualified for the NCAA D-I tournament by winning the Missouri Valley Conference title as a freshman at Valparaiso.
“She used to joke around about playing golf and beating me, but I never thought that she actually would,” said McCarthy, a Niagara-Orleans League golf all-star finishing her freshman year at NCCC who works in the pro shop at Shelridge Country Club. “Ever since she started working at Willowbrook and talking to Anthony, she has been working hard on her game.”
“It’s been an amazing experience getting to play with her this year,” McCarthy said.
“We have a lot of fun playing together,” Kennedy added. “Mac being on the team helps me a lot, since she played in high school and this is my first time playing competitive golf.”
Having played for her father Mike Lang at Roy-Hart, McCarthy committed to St. John Fisher last summer but remained unsure of her college course. The opportunity to team with her sister, and the positive experience her brothers had playing for coach Matt Oleski, drew her to NCCC.
Grandchildren of National Wrestling Hall of Fame coach Dick Lang, oldest brother Hogan was the first to join the NCCC team on his way to playing D-I golf for North Carolina Central. Hogan helped the Thunderwolves win their first of three consecutive Region III championships in 2019, alongside medalist Murphy, who returned for another regional triumph last year before moving on to NAIA Montreat (N.C.). Murphy is now an assistant pro at Willowbrook. Another brother, Madigan, played for NCCC for the fall semester in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the spring season.
“It’s an awesome family that I’ve gotten to know very well,” Oleski said. “Hogan still holds our men’s low round at nationals. Murphy and him helped break a 51-year drought in winning a regional title. And now Kennedy and Mac are wrapping up the Lang legacy here at NCCC.”
McCarthy was medalist in three events in her freshman season, and Kennedy used home-course advantage at Willowbrook to medal at NCCC’s tournament. Both played consistently well enough that Oleski entered them in the open national tournament.
Oleski pushed the NJCAA to add an open event for female golfers, arguing that the qualifying standards for the D-I/D-II tournament in Florida were too difficult for a player from the Northeast to attain.
“The yardage credentials come from courses in warm-weather states where they are getting 60 or 70 yards of roll,” Oleski said. “Up here in April, we are getting negative roll and the ball is plugging. It’s physically impossible to play those yardages.”
The Lang sisters are among six female golfers in the field. In the regional tournament last month at Chautauqua, Kennedy shot 195 over 36 holes, and McCarthy carded a 196.
With five entrants in the NJCAA D-III men’s tournament field of 75, the Thunderwolves are poised to improve on last year’s fifth-place finish after an undefeated season and dominant regional tournament. That included medalist Sean Barrett shooting a 1-under par 71 to highlight a team score (76.6 average) that was the lowest at the event in more than a decade.
“We shot really well in the regionals,” Oleski said. “If we are able to shoot those scores again … I think we’ll be right there in contention for the final groups at nationals.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.